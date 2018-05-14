Globe editorial: An unhealthy diet of federal pork in Quebec

On April 30, Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier trekked to Quebec’s Saguenay region to announce $2.5-million in regional development funding.

She did so in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, a vacant federal riding won narrowly by Ms. Lebouthillier’s Liberal party in 2015, kicking off a 10-day bonanza involving visits from two other Quebec Liberal MPs, a senior cabinet minister and a total of more than $5-million in federal largesse.

Then on May 7, Lina Boivin was nominated as the Liberal candidate for an eventual by-election. Three days later, she met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who by sheer happenstance rolled into town to announce a $60-million grant to expand capacity at a local aluminum-processing plant.

Then on Monday, one final coincidence: The Prime Minister’s Office announced a by-election in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord on June 18.

There is nothing illegal or even terribly original about any of this. Politicians showering voters with their own money during an election or by-election is a longstanding, if deeply cynical, Canadian tradition.

But is it just us, or did Mr. Trudeau not run an election campaign on the promise of doing politics differently?

Sunny ways don’t come cheap, apparently.

The gaudy lead-up to the by-election call in Chicoutimi is an insult to voters’ intelligence, but it was enabled by the rules of the game. The riding has been vacant since Nov. 6, when former MP Denis Lemieux unexpectedly quit. Under the Canada Elections Act, Mr. Trudeau had until June 2 to call a by-election to replace him.

That’s ridiculous. Six months is too long. The law should mandate a by-election call within a shorter time frame, say two months, after an MP’s resignation or death.

It might well result in a different method of gaming the system (retirements could be precipitated or, conversely, delayed). But at least it would forestall the egregious greasing of palms we’ve seen in the Saguenay this month – something that, tolerated or not, tarnishes the process.

Pork is and has been a staple of our nation’s political diet. That doesn’t mean we are obligated to like it, or to accept having it fed to us.