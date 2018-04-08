Globe editorial: B.C. government’s pipeline hypocrisy could come back to haunt it

It was good to see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vigorously defend the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in British Columbia last week. “It will be built,” he said in Victoria.

It is critically important that this pipeline expansion go forward, and not just because it will finally give Alberta’s landlocked oil producers a safe way to transport their crude and refined petroleum products to tidewater and then on to foreign markets by tanker.

As important as that is, the more pressing issue is one of jurisdiction. It is the federal government’s constitutional right to approve the transport of energy resources across provincial borders. It can’t allow a provincial government to usurp its authority – especially one that is being so nakedly hypocritical in its opposition to the Trans Mountain project.

Since taking power last summer, B.C.’s NDP government has used its stated desire to protect the environment as a reason for delaying Trans Mountain.

At the same time, however, it is supporting the development of the province’s natural-gas reserves, offering tax breaks to a $40-billion project that includes, wait for it, a new pipeline and a new tanker terminal on the B.C. coast.

The message is clear: B.C. will develop its lucrative fossil-fuel resources while stonewalling Alberta’s in the name of the environment.

The B.C. government has tried to finesse its hypocrisy by arguing that liquified natural gas is less harmful in the event of a spill than crude oil – in particular the bitumen that is one of the products shipped in the Trans Mountain pipeline.

It has gone to court to determine whether or not it has the right to carry out lengthy consultations on the risks of a bitumen spill in coastal waters, a last-ditch tactic designed to further delay the pipeline expansion.

It’s almost funny. If, as one expects, a court confirms Ottawa’s jurisdiction, a government that insists it is preoccupied with protecting B.C.’s coastlines will suddenly be the government that added new LNG tanker traffic to the increased oil-tanker traffic everyone knew the Trans Mountain expansion would bring.

That’s not great planning. But then hypocrisy often has a way of catching up with those who practise it.

