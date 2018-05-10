Globe editorial: Facebook and Google do the right thing in Irish referendum

The Irish constitution’s eighth amendment, passed in 1983, underpins one of the more restrictive abortion regimes in the world.

On May 25, voters will choose whether to repeal it. Polls indicate a narrow lead for the “Yes” side. The referendum campaign has, as one might expect, proved rancorous.

It has also attracted wealthy foreign interests.

According to a report by the Transparent Referendum Initiative, a Dublin-based watchdog, the 145 individuals and advocacy groups that have purchased hundreds of online ads bombarding Irish voters include dozens of American and Canadian entities. They are mostly, but not exclusively, of the anti-abortion variety.

On Monday, Facebook said it will remove all foreign-bought ads between now and the referendum date. Two days later, Google went one step further in disabling all ads relating to the referendum, a somewhat extreme, if fair, option.

More than anything, the goings-on in Ireland – where Facebook and Google have large corporate presences – demonstrate it’s possible for internet companies to follow the same electoral blackout rules that apply to everyone else (and no, these do not amount to censorship).

The borderless online world lends itself to meddling by outside, often opaque interests. It is a welcome development to have two preeminent internet companies not only say they care about fair and free votes, but also show it.

The tech giants are acting voluntarily, for which they should be commended. But they are not doing so entirely out of civic-mindedness and the kindness of their hearts.

The United States Senate introduced legislation late last year – the imaginatively named Honest Ads Act – that would require clearer identification of online ad content and more transparency as to who is buying it.

There is mounting evidence from the U.S. and elsewhere that targeted internet ads and fake news can influence election outcomes. Facebook, Google, Twitter and their similars can expect more governments to take an interest in regulating their activities when it comes to political advertising.

Apparently, some of them are opting to jump before they are pushed.