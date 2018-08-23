 Skip to main content

Globe editorial: Maxime Bernier takes conservatism back to the future

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Editorial

Globe editorial: Maxime Bernier takes conservatism back to the future

Maxime Bernier’s announcement on Thursday that he has left the Conservative caucus and intends to form a new right-wing party is a disaster for the conservative movement in Canada. He has set that movement back two decades, all for the sake of what appears to be the end-game of a grandiose effort to take control of a party whose membership rejected his leadership bid in 2017.

Since losing to Andrew Scheer, Mr. Bernier has been a stone in the shoe of the Opposition Leader. In June, he posted on Facebook a chapter from a forthcoming memoir in which he accused Mr. Scheer of buying “fake conservative” leadership votes in Quebec by supporting agricultural supply management, prompting Mr. Scheer to remove Mr. Bernier from the Opposition shadow cabinet.

More recently, he went on a Twitter tear, accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of practising “extreme multiculturalism” and criticizing Mr. Scheer’s leadership on the same issue.

Story continues below advertisement

In his final swipe, he said on Thursday that the Scheer Conservatives are “too intellectually and morally corrupt to be reformed,” and that his only option is to leave and start a new party.

There may be some people who get a frisson from Mr. Bernier’s political theatre; who are excited to see him put his career on the line for the sake of strict conservative principles that don’t win elections.

But in focusing on the recent upheaval in his party over immigration and diversity, and getting stuck on the politically fraught issue of supply management, he has lost sight of the much more significant issue of conservative unity.

The Tory-Reform split of the 1990s ensured successive Liberal majorities in Parliament and a stultifying centre-left consensus in the wider political culture. What Stephen Harper taught the Canadian right was that it is more effective as a cohesive force than as a series of ideological camps.

Now, Mr. Bernier is taking the conservative movement back to that fractious era of two decades ago. He thinks he is saving the Canadian right. He is more likely dooming it to another extended period in the political wilderness.

Maxime Bernier says he’s quitting the Conservatives over issues including supply management and multiculturalism, adding he plans to start a new party. The Quebec MP says he wants to offer “real change” in the next election. The Canadian Press
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter