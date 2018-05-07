Globe editorial: New RCMP commissioner has a tough job ahead

Taking on the role of commissioner of the RCMP would be difficult at the best of times. Brenda Lucki is doing it in the middle of an epochal change in the history of the Mounties. And she is going in saddled with a mandate, laid out in a letter from the government, to “transform” the RCMP to suit a Liberal agenda.

Commissioner Lucki probably didn’t need that extra burden of expectation, but she accepted it. A tough cop and proven leader, you wouldn’t expect any less.

The huge issue facing her will be overseeing the unionization of the RCMP’s regular members and reservists.

Mounties are underpaid compared to their municipal and provincial counterparts, largely because they were for so long prevented from unionizing. A 2015 Supreme Court ruling opened the door to collective bargaining.

When the first contract is negotiated, salaries will be a central issue, as will better working conditions and benefits.

But the broader repercussions will be felt in the new commissioner’s obligation to root out the RCMP’s well-documented bullying and harassment of female members – a job that Ottawa says is among her most important.

Commissioner Lucki will have to balance that politically mandated task with whatever enhanced job protections are negotiated in the first union contract.

If done right, those first negotiations could reinforce the value of a safe workplace free from intimidation, and set out clear consequences for violations. If done badly, they could create a situation, familiar to too many municipal forces, where it is next to impossible to fire a bad apple.

Commissioner Lucki has also been tasked with supporting Ottawa’s “continued efforts for a renewed, nation-to-nation relationship with Indigenous peoples.”

That makes sense to the degree that RCMP officers are on the front lines in many northern communities (where they are often understaffed and poorly equipped).

But it shouldn’t be up to them to do anything more than be good officers in a tough job. It would be wrong to somehow turn them into agents of the political agenda of the Liberal government, however worthwhile that agenda might be. That is not what police do.