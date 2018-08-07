Globe editorial: Remembering the sacrifice and bravery of Canada’s Hundred Days, one hundred years later

When morning broke over western Flanders on Aug. 8, 1918, German troops were expecting an offensive from elements of the Canadian Corps they’d spotted massing the previous day. It never came.

Instead, after nightfall the Canadians had raced 180 kilometres to join a surprise attack at Amiens in northern France. Leading the fight alongside an Australian contingent, they smashed through enemy lines so swiftly that a party of German officers was captured at the breakfast table.

German war planner General Erich Ludendorff lamented the Amiens breach as “der Schwarze Tag” – the black day. Here, it would later become known as the first of Canada’s Hundred Days.

Arras, the Canal du Nord, Cambrai – the engagements that followed were spearheaded mainly by Canadians, and all ended in defeat for Germany. By Nov. 11, the war was over.

Over that period, the 100,000-strong Corps, led by the Ontario-born Sir Arthur Currie, defeated more German divisions than the U.S. Army. Their valour carried a terrible cost: 45,000 killed or injured, roughly 20 per cent of Canada’s casualties in the entire war.

Vimy Ridge is often celebrated as the moment this country truly stood on its own. But the ultimately decisive campaign launched by Canadians a century ago is of no less significance. And on this anniversary, it bears remembering how the braveness and sacrifice that embodied our best Canadian selves extended far beyond any one battlefield.