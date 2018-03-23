Globe editorial: Targeting teens with booze-filled pop is reckless and wrong

In late February, ads for the subtly named sugary alcoholic beverage FCKDUP appeared on bus shelters near several Quebec high schools, proclaiming “One can = 4 drinks.”

Days later, 14-year-old Athena Gervais drank one or more cans behind her Laval, Que., high school at lunchtime. What happened next isn’t clear, but four days later her body was found at the bottom of an adjacent ravine.

Under extreme public pressure, the drink’s Quebec-based makers ceased production and the province ordered existing stocks removed from shelves. That’s called too little, too late.

Public health officials in the United States and Canada raised the alarm as far back as 2010 about teenagers’ excessive consumption of “blackout in a can” drinks.

The federal government shamefully and inexplicably failed to heed the warning signs. It has belatedly launched a 45-day consultation to look at regulating the alcohol and sugar content of these products, which is better than nothing but doesn’t fully address the “alcopop” problem.

Studies conducted in Australia, the U.S. and elsewhere show young people are drawn in by high-test booze and sweetness, yes, but also by edgy branding, especially in combination with low prices. A previous ad for FCKDUP touted the product as “zero to party in a few sips”; it could be purchased for as little as three for $10.

Most adults understand the dangers of quickly knocking back four shots of alcohol. Kids don’t. To ignore this is to be sickeningly indifferent to their welfare. It is deeply irresponsible to allow such products to be aimed at inexperienced teenage drinkers, but that’s exactly what is happening.

But while Ottawa is obsessed with protecting teenagers from the risks of marijuana, it has not brought the same vigour to alcopops. It’s an oversight that speaks volumes about our society’s relationship with alcohol.

