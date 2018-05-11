Globe editorial: The populist who could be Mexico’s next president

He named his son Jesus Ernesto, as in Ernesto Che Guevara. He says the late Chilean socialist Salvador Allende is one of the people he most admires. Hard-left British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is a friend.

No wonder some people get anxious about Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador – Amlo to almost everyone – the likely winner in the Mexican presidential election on July 1.

Amlo is “spooking” investors, reports the business network CNBC. A Financial Times headline reports that Mexicans are “torn on how much to fear ‘dangerous’ Amlo.”

With NAFTA renegotiations juddering along, Canadians have reason to pay attention. If, as his bitterest critics charge, Amlo is a Mexican Hugo Chavez who will turn the country in an anti-market, authoritarian direction, we face the prospect of trying to draw up a key trade deal with two hardened protectionists (Donald Trump being the second).

At the very least, an Amlo win will shift Mexico to the left. His style of Latin American socialism has proved disastrous in the region before, and could yet upend NAFTA.

Fortunately for his continental neighbours and the people of Mexico, there are signs Mr. Obrador, 64, is a pragmatist who will keep the national economy intact. There’s comfort in that – and also a lesson in how we talk about populists in an age when they are rampant.

Granted, the concerns about Amlo’s political instincts are legitimate, and not confined to monocled foreign capitalists.

His prolonged disputation of the 2006 presidential contest, when he formed a shadow cabinet after losing the race and donned a faux presidential sash at a ginned-up “swearing-in” ceremony, showed contempt for Mexican democracy.

Likewise, his talk about the wholesale corruption of the country’s political class, and his denigration of journalists and judges, are unsettling authoritarian behaviours.

As a result, some commentators have lumped Mr. Obrador in with the spate of populist strongmen who have crowded the political scene in recent years, from Mr. Trump to Hungary’s Viktor Orban to Venezuela’s Mr. Chavez.

But for all of Amlo’s troubling hints of demagoguery, the comparison is flawed. For one, Mr. Obrador’s rhetoric stems from a germ of truth. Mexican democracy is deeply troubled. There was evidence of fraud in the 2006 election, and corruption is endemic in the country’s politics. Language that is wildly over-the-top coming from Mr. Trump and applied to the United States, say, is far more apt south of the Rio Grande.

Also, unlike some of the current crop of populist insurgents – Mr. Trump and Ontario’s Doug Ford come to mind – Amlo has serious experience in government.

From 2000 to 2005, he was a popular and energetic mayor of Mexico City. Cities breed realism and administrative know-how in those who run them. Even doe-eyed idealists have to get the trash picked up.

Amlo did more than pick up the trash. He launched an ambitious old-age pension scheme, subsidized fares on the city’s excellent subway system and built an elevated highway to ease traffic congestion. Nor did he spurn collaboration with the city’s business elite, working with the billionaire Carlos Slim to refurbish the downtown area.

The portrait of Amlo that emerges from his time as mayor resembles Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the former president of Brazil. Lula was also taken for a radical when he was elected but ended up running a moderate left-of-centre government that pursued social justice without scaring off capital. (Lula’s fall from grace on corruption charges is another matter.)

The team Mr. Obrador has assembled during the campaign suggests he would take a similar tack if he were president. His pick for economy minister, Graciela Marquez Colin, is a serious scholar with a PhD in economic history from Harvard. She and other advisers have been making the rounds trying to reassure international business types that their man has no intention of tearing up NAFTA or choking off foreign investment in Mexican oil.

None of this means Amlo will be a good president. We still worry about his authoritarian streak and his soft spot for socialism. His closest competitor in the election race, the centrist, pro-business lawyer Ricardo Anaya, is a more temperate candidate and would get our vote.

But Amlo isn’t a bogeyman, either. Some populists are more credible and responsible than others. In the face of a global anti-establishment tide, the establishment will need to be more discerning.