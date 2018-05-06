Globe editorial: Too many options on Quebec’s sovereigntist menu

Imagine for a moment a building that’s housed a succession of failed restaurants over the course of 28 years.

The location may once have been promising but now it’s a dog, and everyone knows it’s a dog, and yet there is no shortage of optimists willing to hang an “under new management” sign in the window and try their luck.

Which brings us to a breakaway faction of seven former Bloc Québécois MPs who say they are founding a new federal sovereigntist party.

Story continues below advertisement

The group, which has yet to settle on a name, says its priority will be the promotion of Quebec’s interests in Ottawa, and that it will not push for independence at all costs, thereby settling on a single goal and avoiding the internal divisions that have torn apart the BQ.

It’s an interesting menu change, but a new chef and the addition of a tantalizing dish or two can’t erase the feeling that this political concern is doomed to fail like the others before it.

Sovereigntist voters are a vital electoral constituency in Quebec, but the fact is they constitute a dwindling pool.

According to the latest Nanos Research poll, 28.4 per cent of Quebeckers surveyed said they would still be open to voting for the BQ.

The good news is that’s higher than it was a month ago, at the peak of the Bloc’s internal chaos over the erratic leadership of Martine Ouellet, which sparked the departure of the group of seven.

The bad news is that it’s significantly lower than a year ago, and way down from 2013, when it was above 40 per cent.

Sovereigntist sentiment remains strong in some Quebec quarters – 31 per cent would vote “yes” in a referendum, according to a recent TVA poll.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But even the Parti Québécois has faced a shrinking vote share since the late 1990s, and it may be headed for its worst electoral showing since 1973 if the current polling holds up through October’s provincial general election.

The sovereignty movement is not on its deathbed, nor is it likely to be any time soon. That’s not the same thing as saying it provides enough clientele to support a viable federal party, let alone two.