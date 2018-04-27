Globe editorial: When cops become soldiers, they are no longer us

The suburban town of Newnan, Georgia, is home to 37,912 people. Its police department looks like it could lead a Special Forces raid on Fallujah.

Last weekend, they were out in full tactical regalia as picketers demonstrated against a white supremacist march. It was peaceful, which didn’t stop one officer from pointing his military-style rifle at counter-protesters.

No one said keeping the peace is easy, but the ongoing militarization of civilian police is a serious problem. Canadians have little to be smug about in this regard.

According to a study of SWAT team deployments by researchers at the University of Winnipeg and the University of Manitoba, it is now commonplace to see heavily armoured, fatigue-clad police show up for routine law enforcement.

In 1980, the average Canadian tactical unit was deployed 60 times per year; that average is now 1,300. Some units, like Winnipeg’s, can handle as many as 3,400 calls in a year.

They are used to execute warrants, intervene in domestic disputes and even handle traffic. Calgary’s was dispatched 200 times in 2016 to investigate “disturbances.”

When officers look more and more like combat soldiers, we stray further away from the ideals of policing pioneer Sir Robert Peel, who said “the police are the public and the public are the police.”

Some law-enforcement leaders, notably former RCMP commissioner Bob Paulson, admit they’re worried about this trend. Last week, Mr. Paulson took to social media to say it “leads to ‘us and them’ approaches to an officer’s decision making and strategy development.”

Criminologists have established that paramilitary culture can have a profound effect on police services, some of it unwitting. In 2016, Toronto police unveiled new “stealth grey” cruisers, a decision Chief Mark Saunders allowed was taken without much thought (it was later reversed).

Modern policing is challenging. The beat cops of a generation ago didn’t worry much about terrorist threats.

But there is a crucial distinction between a policing mission and a military one. As the recent attack in Toronto shows, even extreme events can be dealt with by well-trained officers equipped for the former.