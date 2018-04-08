Globe editorial: Worried about too much scrutiny, Doug Ford parks the media bus

Doug Ford likes to come across as a fearless tough guy, willing to fight any fight. Journalists are normally among his favourite sparring partners.

But now that he is leader of the Ontario PC Party, the sight of a hot mic seems to have Mr. Ford slightly spooked. Last week, he announced that his campaign would not provide a media bus during the sprint to the province’s scheduled June election. He also opted out of a planned leaders’ debate to be hosted by black community leaders on April 11.

Both moves suggest the populist frontrunner is trying to protect his lead in the polls by avoiding media scrutiny.

You can see the appeal of this approach. Mr. Ford and his team have everything to lose by committing an unforced error. A recent poll from Mainstreet Research gives the Progressive Conservatives a more than 25-point lead over the Liberals among decided and leaning voters.

But along with its vast lead, the party also has a volatile leader of a kind Ontario has rarely seen. Mr. Ford’s impulsive, Trump-like style risks alienating voters who don’t share his hatred of “elites” and his hard-line conservatism.

Hence Mr. Ford’s desire to lay low.

In fairness, he is not completely shunning journalists. A spokesperson says his campaign events will be live-streamed and that reporters will get his itinerary in advance. Nor are press buses the only way to cover a campaign.

But the media-bus tradition exists for a reason. The blanket coverage lets voters see leaders under pressure and allows them to judge for themselves whether or not he or she has the mettle to be premier.

If there was ever a party leader in need of such scrutiny, it is Mr. Ford – a hot-tempered opportunist with a penchant for dishonesty and an aversion to detail vying to wield a $150-billion budget.

The good news is that it’s not too late for Mr. Ford to change his mind. He could still show up for the first debate and also allow a media bus. That is, if he isn’t afraid of what Ontarians will see.

