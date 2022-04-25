If there’s a Guy Lafleur goal that everyone remembers, it was the one he scored in the dying minutes of Game Seven of the 1979 Stanley Cup semi-finals against the Boston Bruins. His goal tied the game, the Montreal Canadiens won in overtime, and the Habs went on to win their fourth Cup in four years.

It was classic Lafleur: a power-play goal he willed into being by rushing the puck up the wing in a space only he could see, passing it forward to his perennial linemate Jacques Lemaire, racing to where he knew Mr. Lemaire would drop the puck after carrying it over the blue line, and then labelling an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

That clutch performance saved his team from elimination, and it epitomizes his dominance as the game’s greatest player, by far, for much of the 1970s.

But there is another image of Mr. Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, that reflects why he stood apart, in a way that goes beyond his ineffable talent. It’s a black-and-white photo from 1979 in which he is standing between Jean Béliveau and Maurice Richard, the Canadiens legends whose mantle he was supposed to inherit, and did.

Mr. Lafleur was the last of a line of French-Canadian players who – before NHL expansion and the draft sent them to places like Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, San Jose and Tampa Bay – seemed predestined to play for le Club de hockey Canadien, and become talismanic for one of Canada’s two solitudes.

Rocket Richard was the template. He dominated the NHL in the 1940s and 1950s, becoming the first player to score 50 goals in a season and more than 500 goals overall. He was a national hero in Quebec, and his suspension for the remainder of the season and the playoffs after he struck a linesman in 1955 led to riots that were about far more than hockey. When he died in 2000, he was given a state funeral.

Mr. Béliveau was the Rocket’s successor. “Le Gros Bill” won 10 Stanley Cups as a player, scored more than 500 goals, and was revered for his elegant demeanour on and off the ice. When he died, thousands attended his state funeral at Mary Queen of the World Cathedral in Montreal. The prime minister, the premier and the mayor were all there.

And when the tiny town of Thurso produced Quebec junior hockey’s greatest scoring sensation, the Canadiens’ crafty general manager, Sam Pollock, induced the doomed California Golden Seals into relinquishing their first overall draft choice in 1971 – the same year Mr. Béliveau retired – so the Habs could draft Mr. Lafleur.

The rest is legend. Mr. Lafleur struggled for three seasons, producing mediocre numbers for someone carrying such high expectations.

And then in his fourth year, he took off his helmet, still optional in those days, and quite literally let his hair down. He scored at least 50 goals and 100 points over the next six seasons, the first player to do so, and helped lead Montreal to four straight Stanley Cups.

On most nights, he was the best player on the ice. He was everywhere, and he made it look effortless. Many have tried to describe the thrill of seeing him rushing down the wing carrying the puck, his hair flowing behind like the contrails of a jet, and the crowd chanting “Guy! Guy! Guy!” as he sailed past hapless defencemen who suddenly seemed not to be moving at all.

To put it in the simplest terms possible, it was beautiful. Baryshnikov on skates.

It didn’t last, of course. Mr. Lafleur retired early, in 1984, when he couldn’t stand playing the prosaic defensive game imposed by the coach (his former linemate, Jacques Lemaire), and Habs management dared not incur the public wrath that trading him would have brought down. He was forced out of the game too soon; to prove it, after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, he returned for three seasons in 1988, including two for Montreal’s hated rival, the Quebec Nordiques.

In retirement, Mr. Lafleur was generous and approachable, a chain-smoker from small-town Quebec who’d lived his dream and had time for people who wanted to talk about it. In doing so, he cemented his status as one of Quebec’s holy trinity of hockey icons.

On Friday, Quebec Premier François Legault said Mr. Lafleur “made us dream, but also made us win.” And on Sunday, the Legault government announced he would be given a state funeral.

