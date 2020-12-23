Here comes sanity. Here comes sanity.

Welcome sanity back.

Trump can’t trammel a

Joe and Kamala

Now he’s given the sack.

How will Biden be? That’s a mystery,

But we’re counting the days.

Gone, inanity. Punctured, vanity.

Pray that sanity stays.

You’d better not breathe,

You’d better not touch.

You’d better not seethe at losing so much.

Covid laws are shutting us down.

One week we can eat

Inside a café.

The next we retreat.

The experts say nay.

Covid laws are shutting us down.

The lockdowns come in phases.

You’re open, now you’re closed.

The necessary edicts sting

When they’re suddenly imposed.

It’s tough to make sense

Of all the new rules.

As restaurants fail, they open the schools.

Covid laws are getting us down.

Hark, the harried Jagmeet Singh

Wonders what the year will bring.

Propping up the Trudeau crew

Might involve a twist or two.

If it’s climate, he’s on board.

Pipelines, though, will be deplored.

Let the Tories back that bill.

There he won’t but here he will.

Hark, the harried Jagmeet Singh,

Bracing for that whiplash thing.

Boss T, the showman,

Was an awkward sort of cuss.

He would sing the blues

When he stood to lose,

And he’d raise an awful fuss.

“Oust me? Heck, no, man.

The elections are corrupt.

I will rail and snort

And proceed to court

And make sure that Biden’s whupped.”

There must have been some madness

In that Twitter feed he fed,

For when he’d lost beyond all doubt,

He maintained he’d won instead.

Coarse T, the woe man,

Will at length be hauled from power.

His splenetic fight is a sorry sight,

Changing tunes from hour to hour.

We wish you a vaccination,

The way to achieve salvation

And free us from isolation

That’s robbed us of cheer.

Good timing to all.

May those we hold dear

Be blessed with a vaccination

And a happy new year.

WE fee kinks caused headaches galore.

Scandal broke and showed WE the door.

Justin Trudeau lived to rue dough

Family lined up for.

Oh... oh…

Trudeau’s snagged, and so’s Morneau.

Soon Morneau was pushed to go.

Trudeau’s riding out his hiding.

Lost his first election glow.

Away, anti-masker.

No room for your stunt.

You claim free expression,

But who bears the brunt?

The illness is heartless

When staging its raid.

It seeks free expansion

And loves your crusade.

Here we come a-waffle-ing.

Now keep that sourdough warm.

Stuck in isolation,

We’re cooking up a storm.

If you wish to be fed,

We’ve made truckloads of bread

And our eyes have gone raw

From all the recipes we’ve read.

And our weight? Put that scale out in the shed.

O Chrystia’s tree, the money tree

Ms. Freeland oversees now,

Has taken root. It’s bearing fruit.

It’s climbing up with ease now.

The deficit grows, bill by bill.

The figure may reach half a trill.

O Chrystia’s tree, O covid spree,

What programs must we squeeze now?

Putin the Red knows reigns, dear,

Having engineered his own.

And if he’d had his druthers

Trump would have retained his throne.

All his computer hackers

Tried to rock the Biden boat,

Sowing disinformation,

Seeking to upset the vote.

Then one bright November day

Voters chose en masse

Not to go with Putin’s choice.

Up they rose with one clear voice.

How Putin must have grumbled

As Joe won the White House key.

Putin the Red knows limits

At reshaping history.

Deck the halls with 5G wireless

Fa la la la la, la la la la

Aims to make our systems tireless.

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Internet of Things is growing.

Fa la la, la la la, la la la.

Where it leads, there is no knowing.

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Link each auto and appliance

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Will they strike a dark alliance?

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

Tired of use, they form a nexus.

Fa la la, la la la, la la la.

House evicts us. Car ejects us.

Fa la la la la, la la la la.

At the twelfth hour of crassness,

McConnell said with glee:

Shelve past pronouncements.

Lovin’ Amy Barrett.

Tend to our mission.

Mine is the power.

Ain’t like the last time.

Sending Barrett in makes

Six right-wing judges.

Fie on the court.

Forgo my rule

Be-fore votes

To postpone noms.

Now a Barrett’s in a plum seat.

Is Huawei a danger?

The Lib’rals delayed

While others said no way

To this 5G trade.

From Canada’s leader

There came not a word.

Where 5G is sharper

The PM was blurred.

While sharp eyes watched their stocks by night

All primed to buy and sell,

The market bounded up and down

And made their systems hell.

Have China and the U.S. fought?

Have jitters seized the Dow?

Just what has Trump’s last tweeting wrought?

Sell now. No, now. No, now.

Good thing Web apps can link up

Those in isolation.

Chat with others while you sup

On some new creation.

Go online and watch the room

Fill with tiny windows

Crammed with fam’ly using Zoom.

Watch as distant ki-in doze.

― Warren Clements

