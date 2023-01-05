Just before Christmas, Ontario Premier Doug Ford got a stocking stuffer from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – $421-million in equalization payments in the coming fiscal year, the province’s first in a half-decade.

There was no economic collapse or fiscal calamity that would justify such a windfall. Instead, the return of Ontario to (sort of) have-not status is the latest sign of the pressing need for a fundamental rethink of the 66-year-old program.

The equalization transfer is growing increasingly unmoored from its purpose of using federal funds to level up the ability of poorer provinces to pay for a relatively comparable level of public services at a relatively comparable level of taxation. Instead, equalization is becoming an accountability-free slush fund. Next year, Ottawa will spend $2.3-billion more than is needed to fulfill its constitutional obligation to equalize fiscal capacities. That excess expenditure has risen nearly sevenfold during the pandemic.

This is not a sudden burst of generosity on Ottawa’s part, but rather the predictable result of a flawed funding formula introduced by the Conservative government of Stephen Harper in 2008. Then, Ottawa was worried about Alberta’s surging fossil fuel revenues inflating the cost of equalization.

The Harper government’s solution was to impose a ceiling on equalization, tying its growth to the moving three-year average of nominal growth in gross domestic product. Changes in fiscal capacity no longer dictated the growth of the equalization program.

What was intended to be a ceiling instead became a floor. When oil prices collapsed, Alberta’s finances contracted. But the GDP-growth formula meant equalization kept growing, eventually adding hundreds of millions in excess funding.

Now, inflation is the culprit, with the surge in nominal GDP increasing Ottawa’s equalization outlays by $2-billion, or 9.3 per cent, in fiscal 2024. If Ottawa were to simply meet its constitutional obligation for equalization, the cost of the program would fall by $275-million instead.

The $2.3-billion in excess funds explains Ontario’s windfall. That amount is divided between the true have-not provinces (the Maritimes, Quebec and Manitoba) whose fiscal capacity is below the national average.

If that extra funding only went to the five have-not provinces, they would be handed a greater fiscal capacity than Ontario. Instead, Ontario receives a portion of that excess, ending up on the same footing as its five poorer cousins.

Inflation is projected to ease, so this year’s distortionary effect will fade. But the experience of the last 14 years has exposed the flaws in the GDP-growth formula.

Another, possibly greater, distortion is emerging: carbon pricing. Fuel charge revenue, if administered by a province, is included in the calculation of a province’s fiscal capacity. The same level of carbon pricing, if administered by the federal government, is not. A province such as New Brunswick could see its equalization entitlement reduced, for no other reason than it opted to set up its own carbon-fuel charge. Without changes, the current structure of equalization would be an increasingly powerful incentive for provinces to refuse to administer their own carbon pricing regimes.

Luckily, Ottawa has an immediate opportunity to remedy the demonstrated and emerging deficiencies in the equalization program, given that the five-year term for the current rule book runs out in April, 2024. For a start, the federal Liberals can simply dust off the recommendations of the 2006 expert panel on equalization, chief among which was to base the size of the equalization pool on gaps in the provinces’ fiscal capacities, not an arbitrary fixed growth rate.

There also should be a shift in how carbon revenues are calculated, to avoid favourable treatment for provinces resistant to carbon pricing. Rather than count actual revenues, Ottawa should instead base calculations on provincial emissions. The higher the emissions, the greater the potential carbon revenue. Such a calculation would mimic how potential, rather than actual, sales tax revenues are now calculated.

Alberta will undoubtedly dislike the inclusion of potential carbon revenue. Have-not provinces will not be pleased by the scrapping of the GDP-growth formula.

However, Ottawa has logic and the constitution on its side. And the federal Liberals can sweeten the provinces’ mood by shifting any savings into other fiscal transfers.

But Ottawa needs to act, this year, to return equalization to its intended purpose.