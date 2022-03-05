One of the refrains from the unmasked mouths of those who doubt the dangers of COVID-19 has long been, “Oh, it’s just like the flu.”

It was never true, of course. Yes, there are similarities in the sense that both are highly contagious respiratory diseases, and both prey on the elderly and people with underlying health problems.

But that’s where the comparisons end, because COVID-19 has proven to be magnitudes more deadly than influenza.

The World Health Organization says one billion people worldwide are infected with influenza every year, and that “influenza-related respiratory deaths” number between 290,000 and 650,000, depending on the year.

Now look at COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic two years ago, there have been almost six million deaths. There is simply no comparison between the two viruses when it comes to lethality.

It’s important to make this point as restrictions ease across Canada. Ontario dropped its vaccine-passport requirement on March 1; Quebec is ending its passport mandate on March 14. Both provinces will likely lift mask mandates by the end of the month, while Alberta and Saskatchewan dropped passports and capacity limits in February. Those last two provinces have also ditched mask mandates. The other provinces are headed in this direction to various degrees, too.

All of which is good, and appropriate. Canada appears to have reached the point the doubters incorrectly believed existed from the start, namely that we can start treating COVID-19 as something like the flu. In other words, as a disease that is endemic, and which doesn’t require extraordinary measures, even though people will continue to catch the disease, and some will get very sick, and some will die.

If we have gotten here, it is largely because of Canada’s high vaccination rate. When called upon to lead the fight against the virus, the vast majority of people in this country stood up and got their shots.

It also helps that new therapeutic drugs for treating COVID-19 are arriving, and will provide another way to keep people out of hospital.

But as Canada enters this new phase, it’s worth remembering what it means to live with an endemic disease, in order to better understand what the future holds. Influenza, in the end, does provide a helpful comparison.

First of all, the flu is a seasonal disease that is most deadly during the indoor winter months. COVID-19 can also come in seasonal waves, as the last two years have amply demonstrated. There is every likelihood that there will be a spike in cases next fall, and possibly every fall for years to come.

And part of the reason influenza doesn’t hospitalize and kill more people is because every year countries around the world undertake massive vaccination campaigns targeting the vulnerable: those aged 65 and over, children and people with health problems. If one billion people worldwide are infected by the flu every year, and up to 650,000 die, that death toll would be higher without annual vaccines.

COVID-19, whether the original variant or Omicron, is far more severe than the flu. But mass vaccination has made its consequences much more flu-like.

If Canada manages to reduce COVID-19 to an endemic, the disease might still settle in as one of the 10 leading causes of death. Influenza and pneumonia, which are lumped together by Statistics Canada, can kill as many as 8,500 people in a bad year, and have sometimes risen to be the sixth leading cause of death.

But how that plays out could depend on continued vaccination uptake by the general population, in particular among seniors and the middle aged.

This is why governments that are dropping passports, mandates and other tools designed to encourage COVID-19 vaccination can’t rest on their laurels. They need to urge holdouts to get their shots, and to encourage fully vaccinated people – especially older ones – to get their boosters.

And depending on the evolution of the virus, governments must be prepared for annual vaccination campaigns, and to keep trying to reach the unvaccinated, and to boost the vaccinated.

Canada probably does have the ability to “live with COVID” just like we “live with” the flu. But what helped to make the impact of COVID-19 more flu-like? And what can keep it that way? Vaccination.

