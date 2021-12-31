Released from China, Michael Kovrig is greeted by his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, and daughter Arian Botha, right, on the tarmac at Pearson Airport in Toronto, on Sept. 25.J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

If you could use one sound effect to represent the end of 2021, it would be a loud record scratch.

There we were in October, happily humming along in one of the most highly vaccinated countries in the world, with cases holding at low levels, the economy rebounding, provinces reopening and travel restrictions lifting.

What could go wrong? And then – insert screeching needle on vinyl here – December comes and we’re right back where we were in the spring, with cases spiking, a new variant (Delta then, Omicron now) emerging, and governments reintroducing restrictions.

The roller coaster of emotions that has mirrored the crests and troughs of the pandemic’s waves has been a jolting ride for close to two years. If Canadians’ headspace was bad at the end of 2020, when even Ontario Premier Doug Ford – no sensitive softie, he – sympathized with people suffering “COVID fatigue,” it might be worse today, though somewhat muted by our collective exhaustion.

But just as it was important to do so last year, we need to look for silver linings in 2021. And in spite of a rough closing act, this year had its good moments and was in many ways better – a lot better – than last year.

A good place to start is with vaccines. At this point in 2020, almost none of us had received even a first dose. Then came a slow and at times disorganized rollout. In the early months of 2021, Canada had little to no supply, even as shots were plentiful on the other side of the border.

But the federal government, handling purchasing, and the provinces, responsible for administering doses, eventually got their acts together. Canadians stepped up, too, waiting in line for shots and abruptly vaulting Canada into the ranks of the most vaccinated people on Earth.

By early fall, eight out of 10 adults had received two shots. A few months later, vaccines were opened to kids aged 5 to 11. And right now, hundreds of thousands of people a day are getting third shots.

After a poor start, Canada rallied. As worrisome as the Omicron variant is, all that protection in the arms of Canadians will go a long way toward blunting its impact.

Pandemic-wise, it was also a relief to see Ottawa and the provinces finally embrace proof-of-vaccination as a requirement for entering non-essential public indoor spaces, and for travelling domestically by air and rail. It made what turned out to be a temporary return to normalcy in the fall all that much safer for people who’d done the right thing by getting jabbed.

In the U.S., the Trump era ended, or at least was put on pause. President Joe Biden hasn’t had a great year, what with COVID-19′s resurgence and his failure to pass his Build Back Better bill, but it was still a blessing to have the previous occupant of the White House recede into the background for most of 2021.

It was also uplifting to see Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig released in 2021, and to know they wouldn’t have to mark their third anniversary as political hostages of the Communist Party of China.

And you didn’t have to be a regular fan of the Montreal Canadiens to appreciate their remarkable run to the Stanley Cup final – becoming the first Canadian team in a decade to get there.

Looking at the economy, inflation and supply chain bottlenecks are currently dominating the year-end news. But pull the lens back a bit: Last year, no one expected that, by the end of 2021, Canada’s economy would have recovered to the degree it has.

By November, Canada had recouped all of the jobs lost in the pandemic, and then some. There were 186,000 more Canadians working in November, 2021, compared with February, 2020.

As well, the provinces’ books are in far better shape than anticipated, with their combined deficit forecasts dropping by $70-billion, according to economists at National Bank Financial. That’s money that would have been added to provincial debts but wasn’t, thanks to the speedy economic rebound.

And while we’re on the subject, Canadian David Card won the Nobel Prize in economics.

No one is saying 2021 was the best year ever. But a lot of things that were bad in 2020 got better. They really did. Even if it doesn’t feel that way right now.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.