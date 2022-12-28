Many Canadian children have just experienced their first normal Christmas in three years. The youngest won’t remember what was routine once upon a time, and now seems like a beautiful aberration. Older kids with clear memories of the before-times will recognize the return of joyful traditions, but they’ve still learned to brace for disappointment and loss.

This reversion to holiday normalcy for one of the most blissful and magical parts of childhood is just a small down payment on the debt we owe our kids. They have borne the brunt of the pandemic in ways they should never have been forced to do. Given that children were always at very little risk from COVID-19, they did all of this for the rest of us.

Society’s indebtedness to its kids is of a much heavier and more troubling sort than a mere financial IOU. They have missed out on play time, birthday parties, library and playground visits, grandparent hugs and all manner of joys that kids should be able to take for granted. But they have also been deprived of even more fundamental needs and rights.

Schools closed for months on end, forcing children to attempt to learn and socialize in the sort of online environment that, adults know perfectly well, is torment. Ontario kids lost more than five months of education time over the last two school years – more than any other province or territory in Canada, and more than nearly any other jurisdiction in the world.

The academic and developmental fallout of those decisions is just beginning to reveal itself in hard data, and more damage is certain to surface as time goes on – likely for decades. A whole generation has been bruised in the formative years, when losses can undermine the foundation on which a person’s entire life is built.

Children have gone without vaccinations and routine screening for medical issues and milestones. Some have experienced speech and social difficulties as a result of school and child-care closures, increased screen time and from being surrounded by masked-up adult faces. Food and support programs for the most vulnerable children and families were wiped out or paused; those gaps can never be filled in.

Kids have sacrificed enough.

It’s time for the grown-ups around them to behave like adults and take up their burden.

Wear a mask – a good one, and properly – in crowded public places. We would not support a return to mask mandates. But that calls for adults to demonstrate a certain spirit of generosity and maturity to do so voluntarily.

Get your flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. The take-up on both has been abysmal in Canada, even as an unprecedented avalanche of seasonal illness has descended – particularly among children – and pushed an already crumbling health care system to the brink of collapse.

COVID-19 and its echo effects are a once-in-a-generation crisis. But the state of the Canadian health care system is such that it didn’t take much straw to break that particular camel’s back.

Another thing Canadians can do to adult-up and to repay at least a little of what we owe children is to have a real conversation about the weaknesses of our health care system and to make serious efforts at reform.

No more cheap games of jurisdictional Hot Potato between the premiers and federal government. Enough clutching at our smug Canadian health care mythology and refusing to look squarely at the failures of our system. No more of the predictable partisan rhetorical games – most particularly, stop invoking children’s suffering as a dodge to avoid engaging with substantive reform.

With every problem we now confront as a society, we should start from the premise that the solution cannot ask any more of children and cannot take more from them.

The very suggestion of closing schools should be anathema. If infection levels are rising and emergency rooms are filling up, every one of the other solutions we know can help – improved ventilation, masking in public spaces, vaccines and boosters – should be employed. Depriving kids of their education and social lives ever again should be an unmentionable idea.

Children bore the weight of the pandemic in ways they should never have been asked to do. We owe them more than we could ever repay. But we should start whittling down that debt, now.