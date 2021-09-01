 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Editorials

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

More sticks, but also more carrots: How to reach Canadians who are still unvaccinated

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Health Services is requiring its employees — including all physicians and frontline workers — to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Suddenly, provincial government after provincial government is waking up to the need for vaccine passports.

Manitoba was the first out of the gate. Then came Quebec. Then British Columbia announced it would provide residents with official proof-of-vaccination documents, backed by a government mandate requiring their use in non-essential businesses.

Now it appears Canada’s largest province, Ontario, is going to follow suit, perhaps as soon as this week. That would be a major reversal for Premier Doug Ford, who repeatedly said his government would not issue anything more than an easily faked paper printout, and would not mandate vaccines in gyms, restaurants, bars and other indoor public places.

Story continues below advertisement

Even Saskatchewan is now on board – up to a point. Premier Scott Moe says his province will issue vaccine cards but won’t impose a vaccine mandate. It’s a lame half-measure that will leave businesses that ask patrons to be vaccinated, such as the Saskatchewan Roughriders, going it alone.

Still, the trend toward vaccine passports and mandates is positive, and necessary. Though nearly 84 per cent of Canadians over the age of 12 have received at least one shot, the number of people coming forward to get vaccinated started dropping in July.

However, it has finally started rising again, from a seven-day average of 28,761 first shots a day on Aug. 16, to 35,351 on Aug. 30, according to COVID-19 Tracker website.

That may be attributable to the fact that people in Quebec, B.C. and Manitoba face an immediate future of having to be vaccinated in order to access non-essential services. Many large businesses are also making vaccination mandatory for employees, or considering it.

Manitoba’s vaccine passport mandate for non-essential services starts on Friday; Quebec’s comes into effect on Wednesday, with full enforcement as of Sept. 15; B.C.’s kicks in on Sept. 13.

Quebec and B.C. both reported immediate surges in vaccination appointments after their mandates were announced.

As this page has repeatedly argued, to minimize the effect of the fourth wave, Canada should be aiming to fully vaccinate at least 90 per cent of its eligible population. One way to get there is vaccine mandates and passports.

Story continues below advertisement

But by themselves, vaccine mandates and passports will not be enough to reach everyone who is vaccine hesitant, or uncertain, or fearful, or who simply hasn’t gotten around to it yet. What’s needed more than ever are campaigns that, beyond simply urging unvaccinated people to go out and find a place to get a shot, take the shots directly to them.

There are already good examples of this. The City of Toronto recently closed four of nine mass vaccination clinics, but those that remain open accept walk-ins, while the resources from the ones that were closed are being redirected to pop-up clinics in apartment buildings and neighbourhoods with low vaccine take-up.

In another example, Toronto’s east end Michael Garron Hospital is holding daily drop-in pop-up clinics in shopping malls, schools, community centres and even at a subway station – the kind of effort that can reel in people who are hesitant, or just busy.

These types of efforts must be spread far more widely. Health officials should be deploying vaccination teams to big box stores, sporting events, areas of town that have a lot of bars and restaurants, parks – anywhere people are found in numbers. Family doctors, from coast to coast, should be given the information they need to know which of their patients are unvaccinated – along with a financial incentive to phone up each and every one of them, and offer them shots.

And provinces should be reaching out, by letter, phone or a knock on the door, to every unvaccinated person. Offer them a chance to get a jab nearby, or at their door, today. That’s how Statistics Canada gets more than 98 per cent of people to complete the census.

Vaccine mandates are, in part, about making it difficult not to be vaccinated. But vaccine outreach is about making it difficult not to get vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

More than four-fifths of Canadians took little convincing to get inoculated – COVID-19 was motivation enough. But the rest were always going to be harder to reach. To help them along, the stick of vaccine mandates needs to be accompanied by the carrot of convenience and ease.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies