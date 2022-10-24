The construction site of the hydroelectric facility at Muskrat Falls, N.L., in 2015.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

When the pandemic began in early 2020, Newfoundland and Labrador was about to drown in an ocean of red ink. The disastrous Muskrat Falls hydro dam, blindly pursued by a province propelled by hubris, had pushed Newfoundland to the financial brink.

The situation is now reversed, or at least remedied – thanks foremost to multibillion-dollar bailouts by Canadian taxpayers. But Newfoundland is also benefitting, like provinces across the country, from burgeoning revenues, spurred by a better-than-expected economy and higher oil prices. Last week, in a fiscal update, Newfoundland said its budgeted 2022-23 deficit had morphed into a surplus – a turnaround of almost $1-billion, and into the black four years ahead of schedule.

In a hard-luck province, this is a good news story, and relatively a lot better than the financial abyss of a few years ago, when, among numerous lowlights, the province couldn’t find a single buyer for its government bonds.

In Newfoundland these days, a higher nominal GDP (a positive side-effect of inflation) has helped everything from household incomes (and provincial revenues) to housing starts. The province’s unemployment rate in September of 8.2 per cent is the lowest on record in almost half a century of comparable data, and its population has increased by the largest amount since the 1970s. The provincial government is establishing a “Future Fund,” with an initial investment of $157-million, the bulk of it from oil royalties, and net debt is predicted at $16-billion next March, down from a projection of $17.1-billion. Gross debt is still an issue, but the ratio of net debt to GDP is down to the low 40-per-cent range – a not unreasonable spot to be.

When the Muskrat Falls situation was at its worst, Newfoundland faced a return to the late 1990s, when net debt to GDP almost hit 70 per cent. Ottawa’s intervention saved the day, money that followed several earlier federal backstops.

And while there are good things happening in Newfoundland – high oil prices, and a new offshore field called Bay du Nord slated to produce crude in the late 2020s – it is hydro power that for better and mostly worse remains at the centre of Newfoundland’s story. The epic dirge of Muskrat Falls is a tale of failure – but it may, eventually, turn out less bad than it might have otherwise.

It goes back to the 1960s, when Newfoundland ended up in a terrible deal with Quebec as it built the massive Churchill Falls hydro project, upriver from Muskrat Falls. The project should have included a transmission line to Ontario, but Quebec was against and Ottawa didn’t support the idea. Instead, Newfoundland sells the electricity to Quebec for basically nothing.

Decades later, that sad history led to all the mistakes at Muskrat Falls, where the province ignored warnings and overstated benefits in a headlong rush to vindicate itself. “It was a gamble,” said a Newfoundland power executive in 2016, “and it’s gone against us.”

Muskrat Falls still hasn’t delivered anything close to its potential. A key transmission line is not properly working, after all these years. The total budget is $13.4-billion, more than double the original cost. Ottawa is, essentially, paying for the whole thing, to prevent a Newfoundland debt crisis or the doubling of provincial power rates. The first $5-billion loan guarantee came from Stephen Harper. Justin Trudeau then guaranteed $2.9-billion of debt. In 2021, Mr. Trudeau offered another $5.2-billion – cash and a further guarantee.

The power, when it finally fully flows, will be valuable, even if wildly expensive – the bailout last year to a province of 526,000 people is the equivalent of shovelling $150-billion to Ontario. Still, of Muskrat Fall’s clean hydro power, one-fifth goes to Nova Scotia to help that province get off coal, and it also rids Newfoundland’s grid of oil-fuelled electricity.

The real take-away from Muskrat Falls, however, must be fiscal probity. Whether the province is up to it is an open question. As provincial revenues rise, spending also climbs to $9.9-billion this fiscal year, up from $9.4-billion in the budget. The high-spending province is supposed to keep that in check, with spending in 2026-27 forecast at only $9.1-billion.

Newfoundland has come through the worst. Ottawa rescued the province, and now it has some momentum. But caution must be the chief watchword, after unfounded ambition led to self-inflicted financial wounds that nearly resulted in catastrophe.