 Skip to main content

Editorials On climate change, the Liberal plan (mostly) adds up. The Conservative platform doesn’t

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Editorial

On climate change, the Liberal plan (mostly) adds up. The Conservative platform doesn’t

For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Swedish climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg before a climate strike march in Montreal, on Sept. 27, 2019.

ANDREJ IVANOV/Reuters

The Grouse Grind is a challenging hike straight up a steep mountain on Vancouver’s North Shore. It’s a vertical ascent of 850 metres – the same as climbing the 1,776 steps of Toronto’s CN Tower, two and a half times. Reaching the top demands a long, sustained effort.

It’s an apt symbol for the challenge of climate change, which is why a recent Liberal election campaign ad shows Justin Trudeau making the climb – he even breaks a sweat – as the Liberal leader promises he can balance a growing economy with environmental progress.

The strategy reflects Mr. Trudeau’s four years as Prime Minister, during which the Liberal government put in place climate policies that, if they are maintained, can be expected to get Canada more than halfway to meeting its Paris Agreement commitments, which call emissions in 2030 to be 30 per cent below 2005 levels. At the same time, however, the Liberals also bought the Trans Mountain pipeline and approved its expansion – actions that attracted a torrent of criticism from the left, including from many of the Canadians who marched for climate action last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Today, we’ll compare the environmental platforms of the Liberals and the Conservatives, the two parties with the best shot at forming government after Oct. 21. It’s clear that only one of them is taking climate change seriously.

The Liberal plans are not perfect, but they are a meaningful step in the right direction. The Conservatives, in contrast, barely acknowledge climate change as an issue. Last Friday, Andrew Scheer was the only major party leader who did not participate in a climate march. Instead, he was in the Vancouver area, promising to fight local traffic congestion.

The Conservatives accept that climate change is real. But to deal with it, they propose minimal policies. That includes avoiding anything that might lead to visible costs for voters. The party released its environmental plan in June; its primary position is a rejection of carbon taxes.

This leaves Mr. Scheer outside the mainstream of economic and environmental thinking. Christine Lagarde, former head of the International Monetary Fund, wrote in May of the growing consensus that carbon pricing is “the single most effective” tool policy makers have.

It also leaves the Conservatives unwilling to seriously tackle transportation emissions, since they reject carbon taxes and have attacked the Trudeau government for new clean-fuel standards that could indirectly make gasoline more expensive. The party instead calls for “green technology, not taxes.” Large industrial operations will be required to invest in technology “if they fall short of our emissions standards.” The latter are undefined. The Tories also do not mention key factors such as methane, whose fugitive emissions are a quarter of Canada’s oil and gas carbon pollution.

On the left, the Green Party and NDP have big, long-term goals. But the fine print is lacking. The Greens say they will “maintain carbon pricing”; the NDP will “continue carbon pricing.” Neither offers more depth. This absence of detailed thinking is problematic.

That absence of detail on longer-term plans also infects the Liberals. “We will achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” the party’s platform declares – a destination that jibes with the Greens and the call from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The route there is extremely vague. They will establish a panel of scientists, economists and experts, and set “legally binding, five-year milestones.”

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to how Canada will reach long-term goals of more than 30 years in the future, the Liberal plan is, basically: Trust us.

But when it comes to something closer, namely the 2030 Paris carbon-reduction targets, the Liberals’ plan is real and considerably better than what’s on offer from the Tories. The Liberal record also shows a willingness to grapple with the challenge of balancing environment and economy.

Forecasts suggest emissions from everything other than the oil and gas industry could fall about 20 per cent by 2030 under existing Liberal policies. Emissions from the oil patch would be unchanged even as production increases; new regulations will lower methane emissions. In sum, the best estimates project the Liberal plan would reduce emissions by more than 15 per cent by 2030, taking Canada more than halfway to meeting its Paris goals. Assessments of the Conservative plan, in contrast, conclude that emissions would rise, not fall, under a Scheer government.

Of the Conservatives and Liberals, only one is committed to the steep hike up the mountain.

Related Election Topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter