The Trudeau Liberals are under fire this week over allegations that they pressured RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to in turn pressure her underlings to reveal details about the weapons used by the mass murderer who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020.

Critics say this amounts to political interference in a police investigation. Even though the RCMP commissioner reports to the Public Safety Minister, police investigations must be insulated from political interference – entirely and always. There is compelling evidence that the Trudeau government, eager to exploit the mass shooting to announce new gun control measures, did not respect that.

It’s a charge made more credible by the fact the same government tried to interfere in the federal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin in 2019. Failing to respect the separation of the government’s political interests from the activities of the people who investigate and prosecute crimes is baked into the culture of the Trudeau Liberals.

But the focus on whether Commissioner Lucki did or did not push her officers to release some not particularly sensitive information is distracting from the problems of another troubling institutional culture – that of the Mounties themselves.

As it turns out, the Trudeau government knew within days of the Nova Scotia shootings, which took place April 18-19, 2020, exactly what type of guns the shooter used, and where they came from. This was thanks to a briefing note prepared by the national security adviser, which was obtained by the National Post through an access to information request in November 2020.

The Liberals allegedly wanted the RCMP to make those details public so they could include them in an announcement on May 1, 2020, at which they banned 1,500 semi-automatic weapons. After the RCMP refused, on the grounds that releasing the makes of guns could harm their investigation, Ottawa only publicly revealed that the weapons used in the Nova Scotia shootings were somewhere on the list of newly prohibited firearms.

Did the Mounties need to be so cautious? Their investigation never led to charges against the people who helped the killer procure his illegal arsenal; in fact, they made a point of telling one key witness in the U.S. that they weren’t looking to press charges.

And it’s fairly common for police to publicly display weapons seized in the course of an investigation. The Mounties did just that after they discovered a cache of arms at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., in February.

Above all, the reluctance on the part of the RCMP to release information to a shocked and worried public was a key feature of their handling of the Nova Scotia killings.

On April 19, 2020, at the RCMP’s first public briefing, officers said “in excess of 10 people” had been killed, when they knew that at least 17 were dead. That led to confusion when Commissioner Lucki gave The Canadian Press the higher figure later the same day.

On April 20, the RCMP said the victims “were both men and women and were all adults,” even though the Mounties knew at that time that one victim was a minor, and that her next of kin had been notified.

The Mounties also said early on that the shooter wasn’t known to police, when in fact they knew he had been charged with assault and had received a conditional discharge, and had had other run-ins with the law.

And during the course of the two-day murder spree, the RCMP repeatedly failed to communicate basic information to the public, including the fact the shooter was disguised as a Mountie and driving a mock RCMP car – something that might have saved lives on the second day of the rampage.

These discrepancies have all been highlighted by the Mass Casualty Commission looking into the shootings. The RCMP’s default response, during the incident and after, involved far too much silence, secrecy and even falsehoods. This has damaged the reputation of the RCMP, and the public’s trust in it.

And who is supposed to fix that? That would the Liberals. The Mounties are a federal agency. Improving the policies, practices and internal culture of the RCMP falls on the shoulders of a government that has been in power for seven years.

But instead of trying to fix these problems, the Liberals’ focus is on using the RCMP as a political prop. That might be the real scandal in all of this.

