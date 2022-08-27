The West Block of Parliament Hill is pictured through the window of the Sir John A Macdonald building in Ottawa on May 11.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Since 2011, the City of Toronto has grown by more than 179,000 residents. That’s more people than live in Prince Edward Island. The people of PEI are represented by four seats in the House of Commons, and after the once-a-decade redistribution of seats that is to be completed before the next fixed election date, they will still have four Members of Parliament.

And Toronto? Despite adding more people than the population of PEI, Toronto is slated to lose a seat.

How’s that? Welcome to the strange, undemocratic formula that decides how many MPs each province is entitled to.

“Gerrymandering” is something Canadians think of as an American problem. Across the United States, majority parties in state houses draw electoral maps to entrench their majorities. That used to happen in Canada; in the early 1950s, the then-governing Liberals gerrymandered John Diefenbaker out of his seat. But since the 1960s, independent commissions have drawn up Canada’s federal electoral boundaries. It’s a great, unsung Canadian democratic achievement.

But before those independent commissions do their non-partisan work within each province, there’s the question of how many ridings each province should get. And that’s a process light on principle and heavy on politics. It’s a great, unsung, Canadian anti-democratic shame.

Over the past decade, Ontario added almost two million people, or more than the combined populations of New Brunswick and Saskatchewan. For its nearly 1.2-million residents, Saskatchewan gets 14 seats – around 84,000 residents per riding. New Brunswick’s 789,225 people get 10 seats, or roughly 79,000 people per riding.

In 2011, Ontario’s 12.9-million people are entitled it to 121 seats, or roughly 106,000 people per riding. So, after growing by almost two-million people, how many new seats is Ontario getting? Just one. Its average riding will now have nearly 122,000 residents.

To understand how the venerable principles of rep by pop and one person, one vote become so distorted, you’d need advanced course work in statistics, plus an M.A. in Canadian political economy. But here’s the short explanation: the formula Parliament created to allocate Commons seats is designed to give a bonus to provinces with a history of low population growth.

The formula is also designed to ensure that this bonus, and the shortchanging of everyone else, increases over time. That’s how two-million new Ontarians translates into just one new seat, and why a growing Toronto is losing a seat to even faster-growing parts of the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Overrepresented in the House of Commons are Atlantic Canada, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The other two underrepresented provinces are British Columbia and Alberta. The former is to get one new seat in Parliament, giving it an average of more than 121,000 people per seat. Alberta is to get three new seats (despite Ontario adding more than twice as many people since 2011), and will end up with more than 120,000 residents per riding.

The newest distortion, which Parliament quietly passed this summer, gives Quebec a bonus seat, this after the Bloc Québécois and the premier of Quebec made a stink about the fact that using the you-need-a-graduate-degree-to-understand-it formula to map the results of the 2021 census threatened to reduce the province from 78 seats to 77.

That triggered a few people in the rest of Canada. They have a small point, but they’re missing the big picture. The real distortions are happening elsewhere, in the provinces named above. In fact, if you take the national population, divide it by the proposed 343 seats, allocate them based on population and (as is always done) round up to the next whole number, Quebec is entitled to … 78 seats.

But of course, that’s not how the current formula works. Instead, we have a complete perversion of rep by pop that, in a bizarre twist on equity, ensures that places where most immigrants are moving to are greatly underrepresented, and guarantees that this inequality will only grow, forever.

What’s the democratic principle behind all that? There isn’t one. Like a lot of things in Canada, it sort of just happened.

Fixing this is possible – without need for unattainable constitutional amendments, without reducing Quebec’s number of seats, and without ballooning the House of Commons. More on that, next week.

