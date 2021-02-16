 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Ontario’s proposed Highway 413 is a $6-billion sprawl accelerator

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The proposed highway would be built beyond the farthest reaches of Toronto’s sprawl.

On the northwestern edge of Mississauga, where the 401 and 407 meet, the new highway would head north before arcing eastward, cutting across rural areas of Caledon and then plowing through farmers’ fields on the northern fringes of Vaughan to connect with Highway 400.

The plan, covering some 50 kilometres at a minimum cost of $6-billion, is officially dubbed the GTA West Corridor and more often labelled Highway 413. A better name would be The Sprawl Accelerator. It’s a plan to use taxpayer dollars to encourage real estate developers on the currently rural fringes of the Greater Toronto Area.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s former Liberal government studied the idea but shelved it 2018. Since his election, Premier Doug Ford has revived the superhighway. The route, after cursory consultations, was announced last summer, with a prediction of more than 300,000 daily trips made by 2031.

For drivers stuck in GTA highway traffic, promises of fresh blacktop are always alluring. And given the region’s population is expected to surge to 9.5-million over the next quarter century from seven million now, a major new highway may sound like prudent planning. But that rationale wilts under inspection. The reasons it was rejected in 2018 hold true today.

The story of Highway 413 stretches back more than a decade. In 2008, the Ontario Liberals launched an environmental assessment on a broad corridor of land where the Ford government has now drawn its proposed highway. The first phase of review was completed in 2012. Three years later, the Liberals halted the process and convened an expert panel to assess the situation.

The panel was not impressed. It recommended the project be scrapped. Instead, it told the government to widen its view from reflexively adding new highways to considering the future of transportation throughout the Golden Horseshoe.

The panel’s wariness can be distilled into a single figure: 30. That was the estimated time savings – in seconds – that Highway 413 would offer drivers. A new 50-kilometre highway – and half a minute shaved off a driver’s time behind the wheel.

That report has been scrubbed from the province’s website but is available for reading on a web archive. The panel argued the evidence failed to show a new highway was the best or only option. The bar to justify the plan was high, given climate change and the high value of what the 413 would pave over, including part of the Greenbelt – “prime agriculture lands and key natural heritage and hydrologic features.”

The panel saw other options. One was congestion pricing on existing highways that would help traffic flow better than a new highway. The panel also proposed, as have others, that the province shift more trucks onto the tolled Highway 407. Third, there was, and remains, the question of sprawl. Does the GTA really need to expand ever outward? Will a highway beyond the fringe of suburbia make travel around the region easier? Or will it just subsidize more distant and more car-dependent housing? The panel suggested a smarter use of land – “more compact” – would do more to reduce travel times.

Story continues below advertisement

In early 2018, the provincial government took the panel’s advice and concluded a highway wasn’t the best answer.

When big problems need solving, too often the answer is set in stone before questions are even asked. That’s where Highway 413 started, until the former Liberal government asked some questions, got some real answers, and reversed course. Now, the Ford government wants to ignore all that.

It doesn’t have to be this way. In 2013, when the Toronto Region Board of Trade looked to break the gridlock on the roads, it blamed decades of underinvestment in commuter rail and called for new taxes to fund regional transit.

Instead, Mr. Ford wants to get building a new highway, as soon as possible. The current environmental assessment work will take almost two years, but his government proposed a regulation so it can start construction – including new bridges – before the review is finished.

The point is not that no new road can ever be built. Ontario has poured money into major highways in recent years; the last provincial budget listed 13 projects on the go. But Highway 413 won’t accomplish what it’s billed to do: make cars move faster. It will only encourage the GTA’s swollen sprawl.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies