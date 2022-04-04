It may come as a pleasant surprise to know that, according to Statistics Canada, the official bilingualism rate has never been higher.

The proportion of people who can conduct a conversation in English and French – Statscan’s definition – hit 17.9 per cent in the 2016 census. It was the “highest proportion ever for English-French bilingualism in Canadian history,” according to Statscan.

Moreover, the number of bilingual people rose faster between 2011 and 2016 than Canada’s population as a whole: 7.3 per cent versus 5 per cent.

These are positive signs for a country that embraced French-English bilingualism with the passage of the Official Languages Act in 1969, when the proportion of people who could speak both languages stood at about 13 per cent.

So, too, are the indicators when it comes to the use of French in Quebec and Canada. Statscan says 94.5 per cent of people in Quebec could conduct a conversation in French in 2016 – a healthy sign in a province determined to ensure that French is the common language of daily interaction.

As well, Statscan says the number of people across Canada who can converse in French rose by 400,000, to nearly 10.4 million, in 2016.

So why, then, is Ottawa toughening the Official Languages Act in a reform tabled in March?

For the first time, the Official Languages Commissioner will be able to fine airlines, Via Rail and other transport companies that fail to provide services in French and English.

The reform bill also includes a separate act that will require federally chartered businesses in Quebec with 25 or more employees to guarantee that employees and customers can work and be served in French only.

This page has been skeptical about Ottawa’s motivation for the reform. For much of the past year, the province has been living through the slow passage of Bill 96, a major toughening of the Charter of the French Language that was introduced in May, 2021. The bill is still at committee.

When passed, Bill 96 will, among other things, force employers to justify any requirement that a position be filled by a bilingual candidate, as opposed to a unilingual French one. It will also authorize language inspectors to enter businesses without a warrant and seize documents and computer files.

Language is top of mind in Quebec again, and it doesn’t hurt a federal party to be seen as supportive of that province’s efforts to further restrict the use of English.

But this doesn’t explain why the Trudeau government is worried about the state of bilingualism outside of Quebec, given the data that show it to be on the rise.

For that, you have to understand the way Ottawa looks at the numbers. Where Statscan sees a record high bilingualism rate, the Trudeau government, in a 2021 white paper on its reform of the Official Languages Act, says “only 17.9 percent of Canadians are bilingual. We must clearly do more.”

We do? Maybe. Who’s to say what the goal of official bilingualism is, if not the federal government?

But what the Trudeau government appears to really be objecting to is not a national bilingualism rate that it deems too low, but to the fact that the work of speaking two languages is largely being done in Quebec, where 58 per cent of the country’s bilingual population lived in 2016.

The English-speaking person most likely to be bilingual in Canada is an anglophone in Quebec, at a 60-per-cent rate. The French-speaking person most likely to be bilingual is the one living in English Canada, at 90 per cent.

Over all, only 10 per cent of Canada’s English-speaking population is bilingual. Many French-speaking Canadians see unfairness in this. They are trying to keep French alive in Quebec, while also keeping bilingualism alive outside it.

This is the Trudeau government’s likely motive for renewing official bilingualism outside Quebec. Among its proposed reforms is a plan to increase immigration from French-speaking countries, with a focus on teachers who can fill the demand for French immersion classes in English Canada. It will also put into law the practice of requiring Supreme Court judges to be bilingual.

Fair enough. But it raises a tricky question: How well can Ottawa’s efforts to encourage more people to become bilingual across Canada work if at the same time it is actively contributing to the suppression of English in Quebec? It could be a tough sell.

