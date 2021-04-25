 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Our pandemic progress is slow but real

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force, draws a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Winnipeg, on March 19, 2021.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Great news from the United Kingdom: Britain’s pandemic is over.

That was the declaration late last week from Sarah Walker, the chief investigator with the Office for National Statistics’ COVID-19 Infection Survey. Britain, she said, has “moved from a pandemic to an endemic situation.” The virus is still circulating, but at a controllable level.

The reason? Strong public-health measures earlier this year, and the highest vaccination level in the Group of 7.

Story continues below advertisement

The signs of what vaccines can accomplish are all around, and they should give Canadians hope that this country has what it takes to make more progress this week – bringing Canada seven days closer to the end of our pandemic.

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Both Britain and the United States have vaccinated more people than Canada, and their results are a constant reminder of what Canada is aiming for.

In March, COVID-19 stopped being the leading cause of death in Britain, falling below dementia and heart disease. And COVID-19′s impact there continues to decline in April, with infections lower by 7 per cent last week, hospitalizations down 19 per cent and deaths down 26 per cent.

In the U.S., the number of new infections is down roughly three-quarters from the January peak, with daily deaths down about 80 per cent.

Even Canada has its own vaccination-driven success story, in the former pandemic epicentre: long-term care homes.

In Ontario, more than 3,700 LTC residents died in the first and second waves. But in the first three weeks of April, the number of LTC deaths was just two. It’s a similar story across Canada, thanks to nearly all LTC residents having been vaccinated weeks ago.

The good news is Canada’s vaccination campaign – dependent on the arrival of imported doses – continues apace. The bad news is it remains somewhat speed-constrained.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Ottawa said it expects to receive more than 1.9 million doses this week: one million from Pfizer, 650,000 from Moderna and 300,000 from Johnson & Johnson.

Pfizer-BioNTech has become the mainstay of Canada’s vaccine effort, with one million doses arriving weekly in April, increasing to two million a week in May. Unfortunately, Canada’s other suppliers have had issues.

This week marks Canada’s first shipment from J&J – but the government said on Thursday it has no expectation of any additional shipments next month. As for Moderna supplies from Europe, they have been consistently delayed and reduced; the number and timing of May deliveries is unclear. It’s a similar story with Oxford-AstraZeneca. Shipments from India are uncertain, and while U.S. President Joe Biden has floated the idea of sharing some supply with Canada, the timing or scale of that is still undetermined.

In the meantime, nearly one-third of Canadian adults have already received a first shot, with the doses arriving this week enough to cover another 6 per cent of adults.

Could Canada be doing other things to get us to the finish line sooner? Yes.

Several provinces last week lowered the age limit for the AstraZeneca vaccine. A good move – but it would have been better, and packed more of a curve-flattening punch, if those doses had been reserved for essential workplaces and hard-hit postal codes.

Story continues below advertisement

And while Ottawa did the right thing in restricting travel from Pakistan and India, owing to new variants first discovered there, better still would have been for the Trudeau government to take pandemic border security more seriously. Testing and hotel quarantine should not be something people can easily find loopholes to avoid.

When a country has a lot of cases, border security seems like a sideshow. But once domestic cases are suppressed, travellers become the main source of new infections. Ask the Atlantic provinces.

The Trudeau government should also steal an idea from Manitoba, which recently cut a deal with North Dakota to have the latter vaccinate its cross-border truckers. Canada needs a similar arrangement with the Biden administration. Let’s leverage the plentiful U.S. supply to give shots to all border-crossing air crew and truckers – and while we’re at it, snowbirds and other Canadians in the U.S., too.

It’s a move that would be in America’s interest, since Canada now has – for the first time – a higher infection rate than our southern neighbour.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies