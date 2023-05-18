The thing about paying a ransom is, once word gets around, you end up with another ransom note in hand before too long.

The federal and Ontario governments are learning that painful, yet predictable, lesson, now that Stellantis and LG Energy Solution seemed to have noticed that competitor Volkswagen extracted far better terms for its state-subsidized electric-vehicle battery factory than they were able to secure for their state-subsidized facility a year ago.

Volkswagen, that canny negotiator, landed production subsidies from Ottawa worth up to $13-billion over 10 years, plus $700-million more in capital grants. Ontario tossed in $500-million. All told, the company could receive in excess of $14-billion in public funding – equivalent to 13 per cent of its market value.

Stellantis and LG were, understandably, a little miffed at having to make do with a mere billion dollars. So on Monday, the partnership announced that it had halted construction on its $5-billion project in Windsor, Ont., after saying a few days prior that it might set up shop elsewhere.

Faced with this flagrant attempt at extortion, the federal Liberals are … rushing to hand out a few billion dollars more. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s chief concern is not that taxpayers are being fleeced, but that the Ontario government might not provide its “fair share” of wool.

All of this underscores the folly of the government’s pursuit of the glamour industry of electric vehicles, and attempting to match the lavish subsidies provided by the United States under its inaptly named Inflation Reduction Act.

The most obvious problem is the one at hand: Any deal signed with any company becomes a floor for future (indeed, already concluded) negotiations.

This should hardly come as a surprise to the federal and Ontario governments. It was clear when the Volkswagen deal was announced that Stellantis-LG would seek similar terms, and equally clear that Ottawa was, in effect, bidding against itself by handing the German automaker such enormous subsidies.

The assertions of spinoff benefits and multiplier effects from the government’s (still not disclosed) economic impact study were already vaporous before Stellantis-LG’s demands for additional largesse. Throw in a few extra billion dollars in taxpayer subsidies and it should be obvious that the benefits of this deal are chiefly flowing to auto companies.

Then there is the question of what these billions are subsidizing. The Liberals seem entranced by the electric-vehicle industry, both as a climate-change measure and as a linchpin of a green economy supply chain.

In promoting the case for subsidies, the Liberals’ April budget said the shift to using electric vehicles is a “vital part” of Canada’s push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. True enough – except that it absolutely does not follow that those vehicles need to be made in Canada. An imported EV will do just as good a job in lightening a driver’s carbon footprint.

Then there is the neo-protectionist talk of building up domestic supply chains. There are good reasons that hostile states don’t control key resources and products. But does it really matter if the EVs that Canadians drive are assembled in North America or Europe?

Warning signs are already flashing about the state of the EV industry. A report last month from the International Energy Agency pointed out intensifying competition in the EV sector, noting that new entrants from China are putting pressure on incumbent automakers. (Volkswagen’s market share fell in 2021 and 2022.)

There are similar pressures in the battery industry, with gross profit margins shrinking from 30 per cent in 2015 to 20 per cent in 2022. Intensifying competition and shrinking profits: This is the industry that Ottawa is betting billions on.

The same IEA report says that mining companies producing critical minerals are emerging as big winners in the shift to EVs, with the value of the minerals needed for batteries potentially increasing fivefold by 2050. (Happily, Ottawa has outlined plans, including tax breaks, to spur the development of that industry.)

Here’s a suggestion for the Liberals: Let Stellantis and LG decamp, and let someone else pour $13-billion into their business, and possibly down the drain. Instead, focus every effort on reducing regulatory and other barriers that stand in the way of unlocking Canada’s critical-mineral riches.