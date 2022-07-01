Canada Day is sort of like Canada: Most people are happy about it; few give much thought to what it is, or how it came to be. And just as Canada Day is a rare holiday in a too-short summer, so Canada remains a rare refuge – a lifeboat, really – from a world that is a sea of conflict, chaos, injustice and failure.

Canada is often thought of as a relatively new country, but that’s not quite right. It’s not only that the First Peoples have been here for generations uncounted. Canada, the political entity, has been evolving under the same political order since at least 1791.

There have been no sharp breaks of revolution. Much constant change; no violent change. No (successful) foreign invasions. No military coups.

Over the same period, an “old” country like France has had round upon round of revolution, counter-revolution, deposition, restoration, occupation, and tumbrels full of regimes put on trial by their replacements.

Or look at Hungary.

It achieved self-government within an empire in 1867, just like Canada, and built a huge neo-Gothic parliament in its capital, just like Canada, to govern a sprawling multicultural land, just like Canada. Our similarities end there. Hungary’s 20th century was marked by bloody changes, alternating among war, invasion, revolution and living under the oppression of the victors.

Canadians tend to define this country in the negative – what it isn’t – by setting it against and apart from the world’s brightest light and biggest noise: the United States.

It makes sense for many reasons, starting with our country being a product of the American Revolution, just like the U.S. We were the flip side of the coin; it’s still there in the mottos on the coats of arms of New Brunswick and Ontario. The prospect of being swallowed up like 19th century Texas and California, and the desire to avoid that, was a driving force behind the Fathers of Confederation and 1867.

Talking about Canada without mentioning the U.S. is like describing a fish without mentioning water. Geography and history created this paradox: Canada is American, but not United-States-of American.

However, all political ideas from down there end up here; some grow in our soil and some do not. But what’s wafting up from the U.S. today are anti-liberal ideas, on the right and also the left, that put at risk this country’s long history of managing differences and finding ways to get along.

One of those incidents of cross-border intellectual infection happened last winter, when a convoy protesting vaccine mandates and vaccines, and advocating “freedom,” took over the streets around Parliament Hill.

The protest’s views were misguided, and though holding dumb ideas is every Canadian’s right, the event quickly became illegal – because the right to peaceful protest does not involve parking your truck in the middle of the road for a week.

Yet the Conservatives played footsie with the convoy and got one leg into bed with it. And there they remain. It’s very MAGA Republican, and it’s pulling Canada’s right in a dangerous direction.

But extremism, in this case from the woke side of America’s no-prisoners culture wars, also seized Canada’s left.

The Liberal government had every reason to condemn the Ottawa blockade on simple, non-ideological grounds: You can’t take possession of the streets, regardless of whether we do or do not like your cause. In Toronto, convoyers were told by the mayor and the police that they were welcome to protest – but if they occupied the streets, rather than merely borrowing them for a few hours, their vehicles would be towed and they’d be arrested. In a liberal society, that should always be the message.

The Liberal government in Ottawa, however, put on its American culture war glasses, and turned up the rhetoric about the convoyers being, as Hillary Clinton once put it, a bunch of deplorables. The reason they had to leave or be charged should have been that they were blocking a street. Simple as that.

But the Liberals time and again made it sound like the real issue was the ideas they were expressing.

Free trade has been good for Canada, but Canadians need to be careful about what they bring home from the U.S. intellectual marketplace. Buyer beware.

