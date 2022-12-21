It’s a telling footnote to Pierre Poilievre’s successful campaign to become Conservative Party leader this year that he didn’t actually say he was running for that job when he first confirmed his candidacy. Instead, in a video posted to social media on Feb. 5, he said he was “running for prime minister.”

Becoming CPC leader was a formality that Mr. Poilievre dispensed with efficiently, handily winning the job on the first ballot on Sept. 10. Based on that metric – of winning the leadership – he has had a good year.

But based on his stated benchmark of putting himself in the running for leader of the next government of Canada, 2022 has not been an auspicious year for Mr. Poilievre.

While he has dominated the opposition to the Trudeau government in Question Period and in a steady barrage of social media posts this fall, he has, in the words of one polling company, “struggle[d] to find favour.”

His approval ratings are the lowest of the three main federal party leaders, according to polling data released by Angus Reid on Tuesday. And his disapproval ratings are markedly higher than those of his three predecessors – Stephen Harper, Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole – in the same early honeymoon period of their leaderships.

(The Angus Reid Institute surveyed 5,030 Canadian adults from their online forum on Nov. 28 to Dec. 3. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus one percentage point, 19 times out of 20.)

Mr. Poilievre also saw his party lose a by-election in the Toronto-area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore earlier this month. While it has historically gone to the Liberals, the riding is exactly the kind the Conservatives need to steal away if they hope to form a majority government – a seat the party won and a feat the party achieved in 2011 under Mr. Harper.

Mr. Poilievre instead seemed content to concede the by-election to the Liberals. He never visited the riding during the campaign, depriving voters of the chance to see him on the stump on behalf of his party’s candidate.

Staying away from the fray is something Mr. Poilievre did too often in 2022. He refused to take part in a final candidate’s debate during the leadership campaign, and he has made himself as scarce as possible to the Parliamentary Press Gallery in Ottawa since becoming leader of the opposition.

When a video he posted about the opioid epidemic in British Columbia drew widespread criticism for its inaccuracies and its lack of empathy for people suffering from addiction, he altered course – but did so from the relatively safe haven of a piece published in the National Post.

Canadians who aren’t part of the hard core Conservative base also still carry troubling memories from Mr. Poilievre’s leadership campaign, during which he indulged a bizarre conspiracy theory about the World Economic Forum, touted cryptocurrencies as a way for Canadians to “opt out of inflation,” and vowed to fire the head of the Bank of Canada.

And his support of the right of truckers and other protesters to make themselves heard in Ottawa, while shrugging his shoulders at the havoc they caused, continues to affect his approval ratings.

Mr. Poilievre needs to correct course in 2023 and beyond.

As pundits love to point out, to win seats outside of the West, where Conservative support is based, he’ll need to appeal to the centre. But that doesn’t have to be the centre as the Liberals, in their heavy-spending parliamentary alliance with the NDP, define it.

To attract the votes of working-class and middle-class voters across the country, Mr. Poilievre can redefine the centre of political gravity, and pull Canadians toward a vision of this country that is both compassionate and Conservative.

He will have to offer solutions to the country’s rising cost of living, the health care crisis, sputtering productivity and a continued reliance on natural resources in the climate change era. Those solutions will have to be credible, but can still be steeped in the Conservative values of smaller government and fiscal responsibility.

Mr. Poilievre loves to say Canada “feels broken,” which no doubt resonates with many voters who aren’t Conservatives. They won’t vote for his party, though, unless and until he shows that he can actually fix what isn’t working. The Conservative Leader has not done so – yet.

In our next editorial, we’ll look at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s year in politics.