Canada set the bar too low.

Back in the pre-Delta era, the provinces and the feds drew up vaccination targets. Saskatchewan and Alberta said that getting a first shot into 70 per cent of residents aged 12 years and over would trigger a full reopening. Quebec’s goal was 75 per cent, including 75-per-cent coverage in each age group. Modelling from the Public Health Agency of Canada also suggested that 75 per cent was the height to be cleared.

And Ontario set the most ambitious targets of all: at least 80 per cent of eligible people with a first shot, 75 per cent with a second, and 70-per-cent coverage in each health region.

We now know that none of those bars is high enough. We know because experts and officials have been saying so for weeks, ever more frequently and ever more explicitly.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, in late July released modelling showing that even at an 85-per-cent vaccination rate, cases could surge in the fall. Canada now has a first-shot rate of nearly 82 per cent; she’s repeatedly urged aiming higher and “shooting for the stars.” Two weeks ago, she said that if Canada could get to 90 per cent, “I’ll be popping the Champagne.”

Quebec last month announced a vaccine lottery to boost vaccine uptake – after hitting its provincewide first-shot target of 75 per cent. The lottery didn’t do much (no surprise), so this week – though Quebec’s first-shot rate is nearly 85 per cent, and every age group but one exceeds 75 per cent – the government announced that vaccination passports will be necessary to enter places such as restaurants.

Quebec hasn’t officially raised the bar, but the old targets are now fictions. They’ve been replaced by a new set of higher, albeit invisible, metrics.

Why? Because in the face of Delta, the numbers are still too low.

And while Ontario also has never officially raised its public targets, its top public-health official, Dr. Kieran Moore, keeps dropping ever more obvious hints that the summit is higher than originally thought.

In response to a reporter’s question this week, Dr. Moore said that, “as you know, our aspirational goal is to move toward 85 to 90 per cent of our population immunized.”

Thing is, 99.9 per cent of Ontarians don’t know that.

Later in the same press conference, he said, “I’m hoping for an aspirational goal of around 90 per cent of Ontarians” vaccinated.

Can everyone just be honest for a moment? Yes, the political masters of Canada’s various public-health czars don’t want to acknowledge that circumstances have changed. We get it. A politician’s greatest fear is being forced to admit they were mistaken. Their second greatest fear is being caught asking voters for something. This involves both of the above.

What governments need to do is suck up their courage and get this over with already. Spit out the truth. It’s time to say, clearly and repeatedly, that we must aim for new, higher targets. Then let’s move on to figuring out how to hit them.

Canada’s problem is that our vaccination rate is still too low, it’s rising at a snail’s pace, and the official immunization targets are likely not ambitious enough to beat the Delta variant.

Unless political leaders level with Canadians about this, the public won’t understand why the old finish line didn’t mark the end of the race.

They won’t understand why new measures such as vaccine passports and vaccine mandates are necessary – not to punish our fellow citizens, but to boost a stalled vaccination campaign.

In the United Kingdom, 89.2 per cent of age-eligible residents have received at least one shot. (Britain is not vaccinating those under the age of 18.) In Canada, just 81.6 per cent of eligible people, 12 and over, have had at least one shot. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario are all below the national average. And only Prince Edward Island’s vaccination uptake tops Britain’s.

Canada’s governments have to stop congratulating themselves on getting nearly 82 per cent of us vaccinated, and start obsessing over what needs to be done to help the other 18 per cent get their shots.

Our glass is four-fifths full, and that’s impressive. But it’s also one-fifth empty. That’s not good enough. We have to do better.

