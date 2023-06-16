Talking about immigration in English Canada can be fraught at times, but it’s nothing like discussing the subject in Quebec, where it is fraught all the time.

There, an already complex issue is made even knottier by the need to preserve the French language, and by the fear that rapid immigration will harm that cause.

Quebec’s Immigration Minister, Christine Fréchette, made the province’s dilemma plain last December after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the province has the tools to absorb 112,000 newcomers every year under his plan to increase Canada’s annual immigration count to 500,000 annually by 2025.

The 112,000 figure is the number proportionate to Quebec’s share of the national population (22.3 per cent). It also happens to be more than double the province’s current immigration goal of 50,000 a year.

“Quebec has a double challenge that is unique in Canada,” Ms. Fréchette said last December, “to reduce the labour shortage while curbing the decline of French, which Mr. Trudeau seems to remain insensitive to.”

The difficulties inherent in managing Quebec’s “double challenge” have recently led to some embarrassing moments for Ms. Fréchette’s boss, Premier François Legault.

Just before the provincial general election last fall, which Mr. Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec handily won, Statistics Canada reported that the proportion of the population that speaks French at home fell to 77.5 per cent in 2021 from 79 per cent in 2016.

That decline became a major election issue. Mr. Legault responded at the time by saying it would be “a bit suicidal” for his province to accept more than 50,000 immigrants a year. (Quebec has a 1991 agreement with Ottawa that gives it some control over immigration into the province, including the setting of targets.)

But just last month, Mr. Legault said he is now considering raising that figure to 60,000 by 2027.

The CAQ government is also in the process of undoing a measure designed to reduce immigration that it imposed two short years ago, when it tightened criteria for a program that allowed foreign students who graduate from French-language universities in Quebec, as well as some temporary workers, to quickly obtain permanent residency.

The number of people applying for the program collapsed to 1,958 in 2022 from 8,068 in 2021, La Presse reported. La Presse also reported the embarrassing fact that people on websites frequented by francophones looking to migrate to Canada were warning each other to avoid Quebec.

What all these politically motivated twists and turns mask is the fact that Quebec has become Canada’s biggest importer of temporary foreign workers, a kind of immigration that for the CAQ is conveniently “politically invisible,” as one expert put it last year.

Last week, the province’s newly created Commissioner of the French language, Benoît Dubreuil, said in his first annual report that there are 346,000 temporary foreign workers and foreign students in Quebec, making up 4 per cent of the population.

The bottom line for Quebec, whether it admits it or not, is that it needs to keep pace with the rest of the country as Mr. Trudeau’s government increases the number of annual newcomers to a historic high.

If its population doesn’t grow at the same accelerated pace, it could lose its considerable political weight in Ottawa, not to mention fall behind economically.

But as this space argued last week, temporary foreign workers are not the answer to Canada’s immigration needs, including Quebec’s. Most do not come from francophone countries, and they face a long road to permanent residency.

One obvious alternative – attracting students from French-speaking countries – was a targeted program that was working well, until the government heedlessly changed the rules out of political expediency.

Another option – focusing solely on the use of French in the public square and taking the emphasis off the language spoken in the home – is a political non-starter.

The bottom line for Quebec is that restricting immigration to win votes, while welcoming floods of vulnerable foreign workers, is a poor option. Targeted immigration designed to keep pace with the rest of the country, and not bogged down by politics, is the best way forward.