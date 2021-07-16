 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Editorials

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Remembering Canada’s frontline health workers, and the pandemics they fought against

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

In the spring of 1847, thousands of Irish migrants fleeing famine arrived in Canadian harbours bearing a deadly sickness. Back then, it was known as ship fever – a reflection of how mysterious and frightening the disease was. We now know they suffered from typhus spread by lice aboard the squalid vessels that carried them across the Atlantic. But at the time there was little understanding of how to stop the contagion or treat the infected.

If parts of the above sound eerily familiar to a pandemic-scarred country, so will this: Ignorance of the illness didn’t stop doctors and nurses from trying valiantly to save as many of the newcomers as they could. From the Maritimes to Lake Ontario, health workers housed the epidemic’s victims in “pest houses” and “fever sheds.” The death toll was terrible – more than 5,000 in the quarantine station of Grosse Île; as many as 6,000 in Montreal – and included many of those who cared for the dying.

Among the fallen medical heroes was Dr. George Robert Grasett. He was a respected physician, with a reputation for helping the poor, when the coffin ships started arriving in Toronto. Appointed to help lead the city’s new Emigrant Hospital, he lasted less than a month before succumbing to typhus himself, likely contracted from one of his patients.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, a new park will open in his honour – an occasion with a tragic, unexpected resonance today. When work began on the downtown Toronto memorial in 2017, no one predicted that a new, fast-travelling disease would soon make many more Dr. Grasetts. But this is just what COVID-19 did. At least 50 Canadian health care workers have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, after putting themselves in the way of danger to help their fellow citizens – much like their colleagues 150 years before them.

The dedication of Grasett Park is a good occasion to reflect on that long-ago moment of national welcoming and sacrifice, but also to mourn and appreciate the recent sacrifices of the front-line staff who kept our health system going in the face of so much suffering during the past 18 months.

To be sure, Canada’s experience in 1847 is worth commemorating all on its own. The scale of mass immigration and death from disease that Canada witnessed was monumental, dwarfing our contemporary experiences of landing Syrian refugees and battling the COVID-19 pandemic. How the country coped with that influx 20 years before Confederation is a remarkable story.

Consider that Toronto, then a town of about 20,000 people, saw more than 38,000 Irish immigrants arrive on its shores – the equivalent of almost six million people suddenly arriving in Toronto this year. Now imagine those six million had a staggeringly high rate of COVID-19 infection and spread it widely through the population. In the end, 20,000 people are thought to have died in Canada’s typhus epidemic of 1847, while more than 100,000 Irish migrants came to British North America that year, when the colonies had a population of about two million.

Further straining local hospitality, most of the newcomers were Roman Catholic, at a time when Toronto was a Protestant bastion and that sectarian divide was sharp as a knife’s edge. The “emigrants,” as they were known, were often treated with fear and contempt. Not every physician treating the sickly arrivals could bear it; one quit after just three days over the facility’s alarming sanitary conditions. To stay was often to die; the staff knew that. Dr. Grasett had every reason to shy away from this ordeal. That he didn’t is remarkable.

Health care workers across the country have made the same brave calculation in the past year, knowingly putting themselves in the thick of killer outbreaks to perform their duty. Dozens have lost their lives as a result, such as Stéphanie Tessier, an orderly in her early 30s who died after contracting COVID-19 in a long-term care home near Montreal; or Diana Law, a 57-year-old nurse and mother of two teenagers in B.C., who was immuno-compromised but kept going into work anyway.

Canadian society hasn’t always done right by our guardian angels during the pandemic. The family of Leonard Rodriques, a personal support worker in Toronto who died of COVID-19 last May, says he didn’t have proper access to personal protective equipment – an outrageously common story. The least we can do now, as the crisis ebbs and we remember heroes past, is reflect on what we can do for the front-line heroes in our midst today.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies