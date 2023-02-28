Growing momentum for a public inquiry into China's interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections has yet to penetrate the Prime Minister’s Office, as Justin Trudeau continues to dodge the need for an inquiry.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Momentum is building by the day for a public inquiry to get to the bottom of China’s interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Former chief electoral officer Jean-Pierre Kingsley, who served in that post for 17 years, was one of the first to call for an independent inquiry, saying last week that “the legitimacy of government is what is at stake.”

Over the weekend, that call was echoed by Richard Fadden, former director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and a former national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Gerald Butts, who was Mr. Trudeau’s principal secretary until he resigned 2019, is also urging that a nonpartisan inquiry be called, although he envisions a broader examination of foreign interference.

And on Monday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he now backs a public inquiry – a sharp course correction from the assistance his party rendered to the Liberals last week in blunting the inquiries of a parliamentary committee.

Unfortunately, the momentum for an inquiry has yet to penetrate the Prime Minister’s Office. Mr. Trudeau continues to dodge, duck and weave when asked about the need for an inquiry, sticking to his dual message track that a) foreign actors have been attempting to meddle in Canadian elections for quite some time now and that b) Canadians should be confident in our democratic processes.

The Prime Minister also argues that an independent inquiry isn’t needed because of the parliamentary committee already examining election interference.

Mr. Trudeau is clearly hoping that everyone will lose interest if he can just repeat those blandishments often enough. Canadians deserve better, particularly if the Prime Minister is sincere in his expressed concern about maintaining public confidence in our democratic processes.

There is certainly ample cause for concern about China’s interference in the 2021 election. It’s true, as supporters of the government have pointed out, that such meddling did not change who formed government. But the Conservatives say that Beijing’s efforts cost them up to nine seats.

It is scant comfort that China was able only to erode, rather than overthrow, Canada’s democracy. There are troubling questions about China’s efforts, and Ottawa’s response.

All Canadians, most particularly Mr. Trudeau, should want answers as quickly and transparently as possible.

An independent public inquiry, separate from any efforts by Parliament, is needed. The best demonstration of that need came last week when the Liberals and the NDP teamed up to water down a Conservative motion to produce documents and to call senior Liberal ministers and staffers before the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs.

Those kind of partisan games are to be expected; politicians are gonna politician. But the issue of election integrity is too important to be marred by crass manoeuvres. A credible nonpartisan voice, such as a judge, would allow any investigation to focus on the facts, not the politics.

Some have suggested that intelligence officials are best placed to conduct an inquiry, in private. That suggestion misses the larger point of why an inquiry is needed – Canadians need to be shown what China did to meddle in our electoral process, and what Ottawa did about it.

That inquiry needs muscle, as Mr. Fadden has pointed out. The head of the inquiry should be able to review unredacted intelligence, and should be able to call cabinet ministers and senior officials to testify.

That would necessarily place the direction of the inquiry beyond the reach of the Liberal government. It’s not hard to fathom why Mr. Trudeau would not be terribly enthusiastic about his ministers and senior staff – or even himself – being called to the witness stand. The loss of control over the narrative would be disconcerting, at the very least, and dangerous, quite possibly, for the government.

But the Liberals’ political benefit cannot trump the right of Canadians to understand the threat that China’s meddling poses to our democracy.

If Mr. Trudeau truly wants to guarantee Canadians’ continued faith in our democratic and electoral processes, he should call an inquiry, today. If he instead continues to refuse, then Mr. Singh – who has rightly said “confidence in our democracy is put at risk” – should make it clear that his continued support of the Liberal government is contingent on the immediate establishment of an independent inquiry.