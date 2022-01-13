Quebec Premier François Legault, right, and then-Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda leave a news conference in Montreal on Dec. 30, 2021.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier François Legault announced a plan – okay, more of a half-cooked notion – to tax the unvaccinated. There were no details, which is why this smells more like public relations than public health. Tax The Unvaxxed looks like a bid to channel public frustration away from government and on to another target.

That said, Mr. Legault picked a good target. The nine out of 10 Canadians who are vaccinated have every reason to be furious at the one in 10 who are not. They’re imposing burdens on the rest of us. Hospitalization stats – more on those in a moment – are a reminder that individual choices, good and bad, have collective consequences.

In a pandemic, the old adages are never more true. No man is an island. We are our brother’s keeper. And we’re all in this together – even those who don’t want to be; even those who don’t want them to be.

There’s no escaping interdependence. COVID-19 can only get to you through someone else, and to someone else through you. Omicron is so contagious that millions of Canadians are going to contract it; it’s likely that, over the past few weeks, millions already have.

But we have a lot of control over what happens if you catch the virus. Quebec estimates that the risk of ending up in the intensive care unit is nearly 14 times greater for the unvaccinated. Ontario’s science table pegs the risk at 10 times higher. In Alberta, 14 per cent of those aged 12 and over are unvaccinated, yet since September they’ve been 85 per cent of ICU admissions.

That’s why it’s so important to keep raising vaccination rates: more boosters, more pediatric doses, and more unvaccinated adults and teens getting their first shot.

Since last spring, this page has urged governments to bring out the carrots, and the sticks. But not any and all. Use those that actually work, and that do the most good, with the least harm.

Remember vaccine lotteries? Several American states trotted out get-a-shot, win-a-prize, and so did some provinces. But as this page predicted, they were a flop.

Memo to Quebec City: Charging a fee to stay unvaccinated is no different than promising cash to get jabbed. The latter didn’t work, which strongly suggests the former won’t either.

But making certain activities only open to the vaccinated has had an impact. (It’s also made the majority safer.) It’s fair and effective to restrict many non-essential congregate settings, from restaurants to airplanes to 18,000-seat arenas, to the vaccinated, just like it’s fair to ban smoking in those places. Make your choices, choose your consequences.

The same goes for workplace vaccine mandates. And as Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade pointed out this week, though Mr. Legault recently ordered liquor stores to only admit vaccinated patrons, they may still be served by unvaccinated employees.

But the most important thing that governments can do to keep the vaccination needle moving is making a shot easy to get. Really, really easy.

Even now, a lot of the unvaccinated are not rabid COVID denialists. They may be hesitant. They may have questions. They may also be what in politics are known as low-information voters – people who, during an election, don’t know that there’s an election.

Yet nearly every one of these people filled out their census form last year. The return rate was more than 98 per cent. How did Statistics Canada do it? Thousands of staff and millions of acts of outreach.

It mailed the census to every home.

If it wasn’t returned, Statscan followed up with letters and phone calls.

For those who still didn’t respond, there were home visits – actually knocking on doors.

Have we done any of that with vaccination? No. The pandemic has cost Canada 31,000 lives and hundreds of billions of dollars, yet the outreach aimed at the mundane task of census completion was more extensive and urgent. Outreach is hard and boring, but it gets results. Last fall, every time Toronto held a walk-in vaccination clinic at a shopping centre or a subway station, there were people who put out their arms out for a first jab. Some just happened to be walking by.

Canada has to keep nudging more people into the category of the fully protected. We know what works.

