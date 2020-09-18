Our health care system may be in need of changes and improvements, but a British Columbia court was right to decline to prescribe Brian Day’s preferred treatment.

Dr. Day, who runs the private Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver, has for years argued that Charter rights are violated by medicare’s rules. Last Thursday, Justice John Steeves of the B.C. Supreme Court rejected that claim.

That was the right decision, for two reasons. First, because something as complex as medicare, built through decades of studies, arguments, elections and negotiations, will not be well served by judges operating on it. And second, because what’s best about the Canadian system is that, unlike the United States, insurance coverage is universal, and physician and hospital care is not rationed according to ability to pay.

Story continues below advertisement

But make no mistake: Canadian health care is rationed. There are waiting lists, and they’re often too long. Dr. Day’s prescription may be wrong, but nobody should smugly assume that means Canada’s health care system is perfect. It’s better than the U.S., but that’s a low hurdle.

The Commonwealth Fund, a New York-based think tank, conducts a regular comparison of the world’s major health care systems, across a variety of metrics. It consistently ranks the U.S. system as the worst among 11 major countries. But Canada ranks a disappointing ninth. What’s weighing on Canada’s performance? Anything to do with “timeliness” of care.

Only 66 per cent of Canadians say their doctor answers the same day when contacted with a question – the lowest figure among 11 countries. When asked whether they “saw a doctor or nurse on the same or next day,” only 43 per cent of Canadians said yes – the survey’s second-worst result.

Just 48 per cent of Canadians said their family doctor’s practice has arrangements to be seen after hours, without going to the emergency room – the second-lowest figure in the developed world. (Only the U.S. is worse.)

At the ER, 50 per cent of Canadians said they waited two hours or more – the highest figure in the survey.

Thirty per cent said they waited two months or more for a specialist appointment, and 18 per cent said they waited four months or longer for elective surgery. No other country had such poor results.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information reports similarly long waits for non-urgent care. One-quarter of Canadians are waiting longer than they should for a hip replacement, as are 14 per cent who need a hip fracture repair, 29 per cent who need cataract surgery and 30 per cent awaiting a knee replacement.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has to focus on fixing all of the above, while preserving medicare’s core of guaranteed, universal, public health insurance.

Public insurance, not public everything, is what medicare is about. Under medicare, family doctors are private business people and many are incorporated. The system leans on the private sector to supply all sorts of services, and private clinics may be contracted to provide everything from blood testing to day surgeries. Those procedures, paid for by public insurance, are free to patients.

That health insurance guarantee is the key “public” part of public health care. As for the corporate structure behind the delivery of treatment, most people don’t care, nor should they. What patients care about is whether the services they needed were timely, professional and fully insured. Canada needs to work on the first of those – not the last.

When the Commonwealth Fund examined cost barriers to medical care, it found, remarkably, that low-income Canadians and high-income Americans have the same level of worries about affordability.

Among low-income Canadians, 26 per cent said that over the previous year, they’d faced a cost issue accessing medical care – which includes physician and hospital services, covered by medicare, and drugs and dentists, which are outside medicare. Among high-income Canadians, the figure is just 7 per cent. In the U.S., in contrast, 44 per cent of low-income Americans and 26 per cent of high-income Americans faced cost-related access issues.

That’s why the U.S. health care system, which consumes nearly twice as much of the economy as Canada’s while delivering worse outcomes and leaving millions uninsured, is no model. Canada needs to improve medicare, not blow it up.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.