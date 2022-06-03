Ontario PC leader Doug Ford votes in Toronto on June 2.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Why have Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario been re-elected?

Back in 2018 or 2019, the words we would have used to describe such an outcome would have been “inconceivable” and “disastrous.” Three or four years later, the result is entirely expected, and not entirely unwelcome.

What changed? Mr. Ford changed. His government changed. The man who was elected in June of 2018 was not prepared to govern, and not much interested in it. He spent his early days in office obsessing over personal vendettas, such as settling a score in the old ‘hood by downsizing Toronto City Council. He even talked about invoking the notwithstanding clause to make sure the hit got done, which is like threatening to use nuclear weapons because you couldn’t get a table at the Olive Garden.

Every day brought new surprises and new levels of dismay. In press releases, Mr. Ford’s government insisted on referring to itself not as “the government,” but as “Ontario’s Government For the People.” It was like a revolutionary front of amateur cosplayers had seized control of Queen’s Park.

If Year One of Doug Ford’s premiership had been a movie, it would have been The Sum of All Fears.

If it had been a TV show, it would have been Jackass, which was all about a cast that spent their days dreaming up new ways to hurt themselves.

If it had been an album, it would have been Appetite for Destruction. Self-destruction, plus collateral damage.

In late 2018, this page described it as governing by “gut and whim.” It looked like a one-way ticket to a disaster for the province, and a one-term premiership for Mr. Ford.

And then something changed. A few of things, actually.

It started in mid-2019, when Mr. Ford ditched his chief of staff, Dean French – the enabler-in-chief of the party and the Premier’s worst instincts. Mr. Ford started listening to more sensible colleagues, and kicking some of his worst political habits.

And then the pandemic happened. Mr. Ford and his government spent the next two years getting a lot of things wrong, and this page spent much of the time criticizing them. On multiple occasions the government dilly-dallied on needed restrictions, and then overcompensated. And when vaccines started arriving in late 2020, they weren’t ready.

But Mr. Ford and his government surprised everyone by largely taking pandemic precautions seriously, by increasingly listening to the province’s deep well of experts, by encouraging vaccination – and by booting MPPs who revolted against that approach. In response to a fringe of “freedom conservatives,” his instincts were those of a “law-and-order conservative.” Which is right where most Ontarians were.

And that is a big part of the reason why Mr. Ford and the PC party won re-election to a majority government on Thursday night. COVID-19 was the election dog that did not bark. The Liberals, New Democrats and Greens barely brought it up.

The opposition parties saw no benefit in going after Mr. Ford on this subject. In fact, the major party that most referenced the pandemic was the PCs. Their main TV and online ad opened with Mr. Ford saying, “Ontario, we’ve come so far together. We’ve rolled up our sleeves to protect each other.”

The pandemic radicalized some conservatives, but it did the opposite to Mr. Ford and the Ontario PC party. It moderated them, and on more than just public health. It got them focused on the centre of the political spectrum, where most voters are.

There are good things about that, and less good things. One of the less good is that in this campaign Mr. Ford branded himself as the candidate of the car, and the defender of drivers. The PC platform is basically socialism for cars – a cut to gas taxes, no more vehicle licence fees and new highways with no tolls.

All of which has nothing to do with any species of conservatism we’re familiar with. But it is popular with voters, especially in suburbia, where a half-century of sprawl makes a car as essential as indoor plumbing.

Even Mr. Ford’s rivals had to recognize that fact. The Liberals, for example, very vocally promised to kill the proposed Highway 413, but they were quietly all-in on the rest of Mr. Ford’s promises to “Get it Done for Drivers.”

So it’s four more years of Doug Ford – a far from perfect Doug Ford, but a different and, yes, better one than the man elected four years ago.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.