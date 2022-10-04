For 40 years, interest rates were on a downward escalator. Back in 1981, the yield on 10-year Government of Canada bonds was nearly 20 per cent; by 2020, Ottawa was borrowing at barely above 0-per-cent interest.

This year, the escalator finally reversed direction. Sharply. That will have a huge impact on fiscal policy, and the cost of government borrowing. Money was until recently very cheap, and government deficits were often necessary and beneficial.

That was then; it isn’t now.

In early 2009, at the start of the Great Recession, the government of Canada’s cost of borrowing via 10-year bonds dropped below 3 per cent. By the summer of 2012, it was below 2 per cent. For a time in 2016, it was barely 1 per cent, and in the summer of 2020, the yield on the 10-year Canada bond fell to just half a percentage point.

The story was similar in the United States and even more extreme in Europe; in some countries, bond yields went negative in the 2010s, and again in 2020.

The result was that, from 2008 on, the main problem that central banks and governments were dealing with was the opposite of 1981. Instead of inflation there was deflation, or at least too-low growth and too little inflation. Instead of central banks slamming on the brakes through high interest rates, they were pumping the gas through low interest rates, to juice economic activity.

Even before the pandemic hit, during the years of slow growth after the 2008 to 2009 recession, many economists advocated that governments borrow more, to stimulate in the short-term or to invest in long-term productive capacity.

That was because, in the early-to-mid-2010s, most economies in the developed world – Europe especially, Canada less so – were operating below capacity, or flirting with deflation. Experts such as former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard argued that, with economic activity anemic and borrowing costs low, bigger deficits could pay for themselves through economic growth.

It was a perfectly sensible idea – with the emphasis on that verb conjugated in the past tense. We’re in a new era now.

It’s an era of inflation, excess demand, and rising interest rates. The dynamics that for a time made deficits a beneficial thing, and a low-cost or even no-cost affair, have reversed.

During the Great Recession and after, and during the pandemic, monetary policy was stimulative. Fiscal policy needed to be stimulative as well, and could afford to be. But monetary policy today, from the Bank of Canada to the U.S. Federal Reserve, is slamming on the brakes, trying to lower inflation by slowing the economy. To the extent that fiscal policy pushes in the opposite direction, it will be counterproductive.

That doesn’t necessarily mean government has to get smaller or do less. But fiscal policy today should aim for slimmed down deficits, balanced budgets and even surpluses. To the extent that spending or tax cuts are paid for by borrowing rather than revenues, it increases economic demand – which is beneficial when fighting deflation, but working at cross-purposes with monetary policy in a time of inflation.

The good news is that Canada is at least doing better than most of the developed world in aligning monetary and fiscal policy. Many European countries are running large deficits and plan to grow them; one example is the United Kingdom, where the new government intends to double the deficit to around 8 per cent of GDP.

In Canada, five provinces are expected to run surpluses this year, led by the three westernmost provinces, according to RBC Economics. Quebec’s budget will be close to balance, and Ontario – which surprised with a surplus last year – is anticipating a relatively small deficit.

As for Ottawa, it ran a surplus in the first three months of this fiscal year, but RBC still expects a 2022 to 2023 federal deficit of 1.9 per cent of GDP.

That’s means Canada’s fiscal and monetary policies are less out of alignment than some other countries, but still not fully aligned.

What would be ideal would be smaller deficits, notably in Ottawa and Ontario. Don’t bring in new spending unless paid for by increased revenues; don’t introduce tax cuts unless paid for by lower spending or higher revenues elsewhere. Make the job of the Bank of Canada easier – and the fight against inflation something Canada can finish sooner.