U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell departs after speaking at a news conference on interest rates, the economy and monetary policy actions, at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington on June 15.OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images

By the standards of central bankers, Jerome Powell is a plain-spoken man. The chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve tends to eschew jargon, and this simplicity of speech reveals a clarity of thought. He also willingly expresses complexity and nuance, and in plain English to boot – a move not in the lexicon of most democratic politicians, who fear voters will think them weak or wishy washy.

On Wednesday, Mr. Powell’s Fed took the unusual step of raising its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point – climbing the staircase three steps in one stride. He also said that at its next meeting, in six weeks, the Federal Open Market Committee would be debating whether to go another three-quarter point, or only half a point.

The reasons why need no explanation; you’re living them. “Inflation remains elevated,” said the Fed statement, and “the Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.”

But at his press conference, even as Mr. Powell reiterated and re-reiterated that price stability is the bank’s commitment and job, he also pointed out that much of what’s driving today’s inflation is beyond his power to address.

That a central bank cannot vaporize any and all species of inflation is the honest to goodness truth. And as we’ll get to in a moment, it’s not bad news.

The Fed, like the Bank of Canada, has a big hammer it can reach for any time it needs to pound down on inflation – or at least some types of inflation. Got a wage-price spiral? Open the toolbox, and take out the interest-rate hammer. Got a housing price bubble? Get the hammer. Too few workers chasing too many vacancies? Economic growth above potential? It’s hammer time.

Some of today’s inflation is of that sort. The U.S. unemployment rate is just 3.6 per cent, near a historical low. In Canada, unemployment is 5.1 per cent (by the U.S. yardstick it’s 4.1 per cent), a record low. And more Canadians are in the labour force, so Canada’s job market may be even tighter than the U.S.

In response, a central bank can raise interest rates to put some slack in the economy. It can cause unemployment to rise, and wage demands to fall.

Fiscal policy – taxation and government spending – could do likewise, by taking demand out of the economy. The massive deficits of the pandemic era were necessary, but they may have overshot a bit. To the extent that governments continue handing out borrowed money – deficits financing alleged inflation-fighting cheques to millions of voters in Quebec; deficits funding lower gas taxes and free car licences in Ontario – they are goosing consumer spending and igniting inflation.

But as Mr. Powell was at pains to note on Wednesday, “wages are not principally responsible for the inflation that we’re seeing.” A wage-price spiral is a danger, but not yet a fact. Instead, a lot of current inflation is about oil prices, food prices and supply chain disruptions. He called these “factors we don’t control.”

The Fed chair cannot cause more grain to be planted in or exported from war-torn Ukraine. He cannot create oil and gas to replace sanctioned Russian energy. Nor can he address COVID-19 lockdowns in China, which have cut industrial production, thereby lowering the supply and raising the price of many now-scarce manufactured goods.

But here’s the upside: Unless oil and other commodity prices keep rising and rising, for months and years to come, and unless China has endless waves of COVID and an endless COVID-zero policy, then the Fed’s estimate that it can bring inflation back down to almost normal in 2023 and normal by 2024 is likely to prove accurate.

The Fed, like the Bank of Canada, is moving to prevent what it can prevent – domestic economic overheating – while counting on other inflation inputs such as commodity prices to eventually stop rising. And over the long run, the real price of most commodities has tended to fall.

That’s why the current spike in inflation can be wrestled down.

It won’t happen overnight and it won’t happen without some pain – the Fed expects that its moves will cause ultralow U.S. unemployment to rise, slightly. But the world’s leading central banks are committed to low and stable prices, and there’s good reason to believe they can keep that commitment.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.