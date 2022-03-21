In the 2018 Ontario general election, the price of power loomed as a major issue. Hydro rates had climbed sharply over the incumbent Liberals’ long tenure, pushed higher by investments in green energy, as well as by rising costs in natural gas and nuclear power.

The Liberals saw the ballot-box problem. In 2017, they launched the Fair Hydro Plan, which lowered electricity bills through a variety of measures, including debt refinancing. The province’s Financial Accountability Office said the plan would cut electricity bills by $24-billion over 29 years – but would cost taxpayers $45-billion. As this page noted at the time, “the money suddenly in your right pocket was actually pulled out of your left.”

On the 2018 campaign trail, Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford denounced the debt-financed plan. “The only people who are going to pay for it is our children, our great-grandchildren,” he said.

Yet he, too, promised voters lower hydro rates – 12 per cent lower – if he was elected to power.

He didn’t keep his promise. According to a FAO report last month, the typical residential electricity bill rose 4.3 per cent during Mr. Ford’s first three years in office. But one thing remains true: Both the Liberals and PCs agree on subsidizing electricity bills. The difference is Mr. Ford’s plan will cost Ontarians more than the Liberal plan did – a lot more: $118-billion over 20 years, according to the FAO.

The number should be jarring. Instead, media attention focused on the fact rates had inched up under Mr. Ford, rather than declined, as though a subsidy of $6-billion per year for two decades was somehow second-string news.

That’s a lot of money and there are a lot of better things Ontario could do with it than subsidize hydro bills. But while Mr. Ford decried the use of debt to subsidize power, he in fact doubled down. He replaced the Fair Hydro Plan with the Ontario Electricity Rebate and introduced the Renewable Cost Shift. The FAO said these changes will nearly double the province’s costs compared with what they would have been – Mr. Ford’s real broken promise.

The PC government twisted itself into a math pretzel by claiming to the FAO that rates in 2025 will be 12 per cent lower than under the Liberals’ program. Well, hurrah. But the cost, $118-billion, is gigantic for something that, this year, will reduce a typical home’s monthly hydro bill by $46.

Some smaller parts of the government’s rebate programs do make sense, such as $16.9-billion over 20 years to help low- and moderate-income families. But the bulk of the money is largely a giveaway to everyone that is paid for by … everyone.

And the reality is that power prices in Ontario are not unreasonable. Yes, they rose under the Liberals, but today’s mid-peak rate of 11.3 cents a kilowatt hour isn’t grossly higher than 7.5 cents in the mid-2000s – an increase of 2.7 per cent per year, compared with inflation of 1.9 per cent over that span. And, looking at other provinces, Ontarians pay slightly less than the median. The situation does not scream for a $6-billion annual subsidy.

There are better investments to be made. An obvious immediate option is Mr. Ford’s ballyhooed yet vague promise earlier this month of $82-billion for transit and roads over the next 30 years, the majority going to transit. Some of it had already been outlined, but there were new plans for subways and other infrastructure. There was also a promise of frequent local bus service of 10 minutes or less during peak periods across the Toronto region. That’s the kind of thing that can draw riders and help transit thrive.

Instead, a bigger bill of billions is being put through the hydro subsidy washing machine. We get it. Freebies for voters are easy, such as Mr. Ford’s new, pre-election plan to scrap the cost of licence-plate stickers. Many drivers will save $120 a year, while all Ontarians lose $1.1-billion annually in provincial revenue.

The lost revenue in plate stickers is one thing; the hydro subsidy is six times bigger. And while inflation is adding to the cost of living these days, Ontario’s hydro rates are not particularly onerous.

It was wrong to artificially lower rates – and discourage conservation, among other things – when the Liberals did it, and it’s wrong under Mr. Ford. Ontarians need a government that is honest about the true cost of power, and doesn’t try to obscure it by using voters’ own money.

