The slaughter of children, grandmothers and hundreds of other civilians would seem to be the most straightforward of crimes to condemn.

Simple that moral test may be, but Ontario NDP MPP Sarah Jama flunked it in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, issuing a statement on Israel’s retaliation to terror attacks by Hamas without once mentioning, much less expressing any sympathy for, hundreds of dead, wounded and kidnapped Israelis.

Instead, she recited the standard catechism of the hard left’s visceral loathing of Israel and Israelis, decrying “violence and retaliation rooted in settler colonialism.” A subsequent statement extracted by her provincial party’s leader went so far as to concede that she did not approve of terrorist attacks perpetrated on hundreds of Israeli civilians. But her original statement remained.

Ms. Jama was not alone in her moral myopia. Last weekend, with the Hamas attack still unfolding, local 3906 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, representing teaching and research assistants at Ontario’s McMaster University, posted its congratulations: “Palestine is rising, long live the resistance.” Far from disavowing that message, CUPE’s Ontario wing amplified it, with an added note of self-pity that it was being targeted by “a highly organized pro-Israel lobby.”

The nebulous language used is a tell, reminiscent of George Orwell’s critique of an earlier generation of leftist apologists who disinfected the crimes of Stalinism with sterile phrases.

Others, such as Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, were more circumspect. The mayor’s message on Sunday afternoon, when the extent of Hamas’s brutality was already clear, glossed over that horror. Mr. Sohi wrote that “the attacks taking place in Israel and Gaza targeting innocent civilians are horrific” as if Hamas’s attack, aimed at maximum carnage, and Israel’s response exist on the same moral plane. Mr. Sohi, at least, released a follow-up statement on Tuesday that managed to describe Hamas’s actions as a “terrorist attack.”

Outside of Canada, there were abundant examples of moral myopia, from the Harvard University student groups that said the “apartheid regime” of Israel was solely to blame for Hamas’s carnage, to a Black Lives Matter group in Chicago that tweeted out a message of support for Hamas’s efforts.

Then there were the demonstrators at Australia’s Sydney Opera House who chanted, “Gas the Jews!” That crowd made the depths, and target, of their hatred chillingly clear.

Demonstrations in Canada were not quite so blunt, but the message was still obvious enough. Dancing on top of a highway overpass in Toronto on Saturday night is no expression of sadness. Claiming at a rally in Alberta there are no civilian casualties because all Israelis are members of the military – murdered children were not – is a justification for murder.

This is no academic debate. Antisemitism remains a very real, indeed growing, problem in Canada. Statistics Canada’s most recent data for 2022 show that in hate crimes for which religion was the motivation, two-thirds of the victims were Jewish.

Why are some on the left finding it so impossible to extend simple human empathy toward the Israelis who were killed, wounded and kidnapped by Hamas? It’s a particularly galling quandary, given that some progressive ideology requires a constant calculus to avoid the slightest offence lest it be deemed a microaggression, or worse. Somehow, murder, rape and kidnapping are shrugged away.

Part of the answer, surely, is the unique status of Israel in their eyes not as a Jewish homeland, but an outpost of Western colonialism in the Middle East. On that basis, Israelis can only be oppressors, never victims. And there is no greater sin than colonialism; not even mass murder qualifies.

Another bitter irony has been the insistence of so-called progressive voices in conflating Hamas with all Palestinians. The truth is that Palestinians in Gaza are being victimized by Hamas as it attempts to lure Israel into a bloody urban war, the better to inflame public opinion in the Arab world.

Some progressive leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have clearly condemned both the brutality of Hamas and those in Canada who have sought to downplay those crimes. Those progressives suffering from moral myopia should follow that example, and summon the minimal courage needed to peer beyond their rigid world view and see the suffering of their fellow human beings.