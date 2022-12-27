Transit is making a steady comeback after the shock waves of the long pandemic. Way back in spring of 2020, during the depths of the initial lockdown, there was a hope it might be over fast, and things would be back to normal. That proved otherwise and transit is among the areas of life most affected.

What was normal for transit before the pandemic could be gone for good. The systems will look different, because riders’ needs are different. One big, promising idea is that transit could actually emerge stronger because of a shift in the way people use the bus, streetcar and subway. Ridership could be more constant through the day, with less of a crush of bodies during the morning and afternoon rush hour because some people regularly work from home.

Nationally, there had been about 160 million monthly transit trips before the pandemic. That cratered to 25.7 million in April, 2020. Since early 2021 it has climbed each month. This September, always a good month for transit, ridership reached 120.6 million, about three-quarters of September, 2019, according to Statistics Canada data.

The end of summer and start of fall each year sees a bump in ridership, typically about 12 per cent from August to September. In 2022, it was 24.7 per cent – and such gains were seen countrywide. That’s encouraging, but the pace of recovery over the past two years still suggests it will be 2024 before transit returns to previous highs.

Governments have been smart to keep investing. Spending billions of dollars on projects such as the Ontario Line in Toronto or the Broadway Subway in Vancouver isn’t about the transit needs of 2023, it’s about thriving cities in 2040 and beyond.

The population, boosted by immigration, keeps rising. But the fact remains that compared with global peers, transit in Canada is second-rate, on a continent with cities built foremost for driving. In a look at 60 cities last month, done in part by the University of California Berkeley, Vancouver ranked No. 22, Montreal No. 31 and Toronto No. 34. New York at No. 13 is the highest in North America and the top three are Hong Kong, Zurich and Stockholm.

Improving transit, however, doesn’t have to take decades, and it isn’t only about the biggest projects. In the Vancouver region, there are major initiatives: the new subway line and SkyTrain is being extended further into the suburbs. But the major systemwide push might be a surprise. It is the lowly bus. Last April, transit operator TransLink said it aims to double bus service over the next decade. The plans include bus rapid transit – with dedicated road space, separate from car traffic – and regular bus routes running at least every 10 minutes, all day long.

Transit thrives when it’s reliable. In Vancouver, buses lead the recovery, with ridership in October at 84.3 per cent of prepandemic numbers. TransLink increased suburban bus service during the pandemic, drawing more riders, as it reallocated some resources from the well-serviced core.

Better bus service fits postpandemic trends – fewer people coming in and out of downtown on high-volume routes each day. Office vacancies in Toronto and Vancouver are more than three times higher compared in 2019. While this emerging “new normal” isn’t certain, transit planners see some lasting versions of working from home as likely.

In Toronto, the bus is also leading the transit comeback. In late October, buses were at 76 per cent of prepandemic ridership, while streetcars were 54 per cent and subways 63 per cent. But Toronto has been slow to prioritize bus routes, in a city where the car is always first. Toronto has a dozen of the busiest bus routes in North America and in late 2019, there were plans for five “bus priority corridors” – yet only one is in operation.

While transit is recovering, systems still struggle. Revenue is 25 per cent below what it used to be – and in Toronto that adds up to a hole of more than $100-million in the civic budget. Then there’s the long-term: the TTC has funding for only 40 per cent of its $37-billion in projected capital costs over the next 15 years.

Transit was one of the places upended the most by the pandemic. Its comeback is slow but also steady – on the right track. The lesson is that strengthening transit to win back more riders and attract new ones doesn’t always require multibillion-dollar projects. Reliable and fast bus service can go a long way.