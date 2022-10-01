Members of Team Canada '72 are honoured before the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sept. 28, in Toronto.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

In 1972, Margaret Atwood published Survival: A Thematic Guide to Canadian Literature. Her thesis was that, just as America imagined itself as a culture of winners, 20th-century Canada was a culture of losers; a nation whose revealed unconscious tended to imagine nature, and the world, as hostile or indifferent. A place where stories and history somehow didn’t ring true unless the hero died, or barely survived. The Franklin Expedition. Dieppe. Terry Fox.

Also in 1972, Paul Henderson scored The Goal.

A Canadian high-school student that year might have been reading Margaret Laurence’s The Stone Angel (old woman dies after a life of regret); or W.O. Mitchell’s Who Has Seen the Wind (boy tries to come to terms with death); or Morley Callaghan’s More Joy in Heaven (criminal tries to reform; world does not let him; he dies violently).

At the movie theatre, you could have seen Goin’ Down the Road (two losers try to make it big in Toronto; fail) or The Rowdyman (man drinks too much and lives too fast; causes death of best friend).

That was us. But also us: Hockey. Our game. We invented the blue-collar ice battle, and we had to be the best at it. And we were sure that we were.

But for decades, a corrupt international hockey bureaucracy, controlled by the commies, had denied us the opportunity to revel in our hockey superiority. The world championships were “amateur” tournaments, just like countries behind the Iron Curtain were “democratic republics.” Professionals were excluded; professionals-in-drag from the Soviet Union always won gold.

But finally, in the fall of 1972, we were going to show them. The Russians had dodged us all these years, but now they were going to have to play eight games against the NHL’s best. And the NHL’s best were 100-per-cent Canadian. The team of all-stars was to be called – this was the first use of the term – Team Canada.

Globe and Mail columnist Dick Beddoes said if Canada lost even one game, he’d eat his column. He should have read Atwood. It was the kind of thing an American would have said.

The idea that Canada would go from triumph to more triumph, like scaling Everest each day in time for lunch, turned out to be all wrong. That became apparent in Game One, when Valeri Kharlamov walked around Don Awrey like the wind blowing past a tree. And it got worse from there.

Canadians were surprised, then disappointed, then angry – at Team Canada. They thought their heroes had let them down, and they let their heroes have it. By Game Four in Vancouver, fans were booing.

And then Phil Esposito – straight from battle, his blood up, dripping in sweat – gave The Speech. He didn’t promise victory. (Again: not American.) He just asked Canadians to be understanding of what he and his pals were up against. And to please cheer for them in their fight of their lives.

“For the people that booed us, jeez, all of us guys, we’re disheartened and we’re disillusioned and we’re disappointed in some of the people. We cannot believe the bad press we’ve got, the booing we’ve gotten in our own buildings.”

“We know, we’re trying. Hell, I mean, we’re doing the best we can. They’ve got a good team and let’s face facts. But it doesn’t mean that we aren’t giving it 150 per cent because we certainly are.”

“Every one of us guys, 35 guys who came out and played for Team Canada, we did it because we love our country, and not for any other reason… We came because we love Canada. And even though we play in the United States and we earn money in the United States, Canada is still our home, and that’s the only reason we come. And I don’t think it’s fair that we should be booed.”

And with that, they went from being a maligned Team Canada to embraced as Canada’s team. Facing ignominy unless they did the impossible, by taking three of four games in a Soviet barn, they were now the underdogs. They were us.

It was the greatest hockey tournament that ever was, or will ever be. It was a clash of civilizations, with our national psyche at stake.

Paul Henderson, born in the winter of 1943 in a horse-drawn sleigh racing across the ice of Lake Huron, scored with 34 seconds left in Game Eight. Team Canada won.

Or rather, they survived. That’s our story.