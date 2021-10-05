 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Editorials

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

The wrong argument over what killed Joyce Echaquan

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

It should have been a moment for reflection. Instead, it descended into a debate about semantics.

On Friday, a coroner released the much-anticipated report into the case of an Indigenous woman who, just two hours before she died in a Quebec hospital in 2020, posted a live Facebook video of a nurse and an orderly making racist comments to her.

The coroner has ruled that the racial prejudices on display in the video directly contributed to the death of Joyce Echaquan, a mother of seven from the Atikamekw Nation. It’s an extraordinary charge to make, but the coroner found that the evidence could only lead to that conclusion.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Echaquan was admitted to Centre hospitalier de Lanaudière in Joliette, Que., late on Sept. 26, 2020, with stomach pains. She was kept overnight for observation.

The next morning, she showed signs of agitation. Hospital staff assumed, without evidence, that this was caused by cannabis and opioid withdrawal.

In fact, the agitation was unrelated to substance withdrawal; the only drugs in Ms. Echaquan’s system were those prescribed by doctors, and were at levels associated with therapeutic use.

But as a consequence of this false diagnosis – which her caregivers jumped to because she was a First Nations woman – her condition was repeatedly misinterpreted and mistreated. A doctor prescribed drugs to calm her down, and ordered the use of bed restraints if they didn’t work.

The infamous video was shot the morning of Sept. 28, 2020, after Ms. Echaquan had fallen out of bed. The nurse and orderly who put her back into bed are heard calling her stupid and telling her that the only thing Indigenous women were good for was sex. They restrained her limbs, put another restraint across her abdomen and left her in the care of a nurse trainee, without attaching her to a heart monitor.

But Ms. Echaquan wasn’t suffering from substance withdrawal. She had a history of heart disease, and she was having a heart attack.

If she was agitated, it was likely because her lungs were filling with fluid and she was slowly drowning – a situation worsened by the fact she had been strapped down on her back. Within an hour of recording her video, her vital signs were weak. An hour later, she was dead. Cause of death: pulmonary edema brought on by cardiogenic shock.

Story continues below advertisement

It is safe to say that, had Ms. Echaquan not been Indigenous, hospital staff would have been far less likely to jump to the conclusion that she was undergoing drug withdrawal, and far more likely to have treated her as something other than a nuisance.

Instead, she was dehumanized by staff at a hospital that members of the Atikamekw Nation had complained about before, during 2018 hearings into the treatment of Indigenous people in Quebec institutions that found that discrimination was widespread.

The coroner bluntly said Ms. Echaquan’s “ostracization” was a result of “systemic racism.” And that’s when things went downhill.

Quebec Premier François Legault has repeatedly rejected the idea that systemic racism, whatever its definition, exists in his province. So last week he spent the anniversary of Ms. Echaquan’s death, on Sept. 28, and then again on the day the coroner’s report was released, arguing that point.

On Monday, Mr. Legault apologized. He said he should have shown more compassion during a sombre week and not gotten into acrimonious debates about word choices.

The fact is, no one should – on either side of the debate.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s Premier calls the problem “racism,” and decries it; his political foes say he must call it “systemic racism,” or he is failing to decry it.

Is a debate over labels really what’s needed? Ms. Echaquan’s death is a reminder of how prejudice in public institutions can dehumanize Indigenous people. And it’s not just Quebec. Last week in British Columbia, the government launched an anti-discrimination task force that arose out of an ugly situation in 2020, when B.C. health care workers were betting on the alcohol levels of Indigenous patients.

It is self-evident that Canada’s history includes abuses against Indigenous people that are born of racism. Let’s drop the semantics and instead find the compassion that was so tragically lacking at the end of Joyce Echaquan’s life, and make things right.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies