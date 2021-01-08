 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

There are many ways to stop a pandemic crossing the border. Maybe Canada should try some

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A 33-year-old Australian woman this week attempted a great escape – from mandatory quarantine.

It was dinnertime at the government quarantine facility near Darwin, Northern Territory, when the woman threw her bags over the fence, scaled the barrier and headed off. Police apprehended her shortly thereafter. Another traveller doing his two weeks in isolation said he didn’t understand why she’d done it, since they have everyone’s contact information, so “it’s not like they can’t track her down.”

In an effort to minimize new cases of COVID-19, Australia has instituted some of the world’s toughest quarantine rules. Unlike Canada, when someone arrives from overseas, they aren’t sent on their merry way with an on-your-honour promise to hole up at home for two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia requires returning travellers to quarantine at government-supervised facilities, in most cases at their own expense. Travellers flying in to Sydney are charged roughly $3,000 for meals and accommodation; the bill is $5,000 for a family of four.

Canadian officials, of course, continue to strongly recommend against non-essential foreign travel. However, there have not been strong measures to either discourage foreign travel or to bring in a testing regime robust enough to make foreign travel safe.

Ottawa made a big deal about “closing” the border last March, but it really only applies to foreign tourists. It doesn’t cover Canadians leaving or coming home, or essential travellers, notably truckers. The system to monitor travellers and their health is minimal security theatre.

The worrying discovery of a highly infectious variant of COVID-19, dubbed B.1.1.7, woke Ottawa up. The variant could be an accelerant to what is already a devastating second wave.

Staring this down, Ottawa finally acted, in a hastily announced decision on New Year’s Eve. Travellers returning to Canada by air must now show proof of a negative PCR test, taken within three days of coming home. The new rule came into effect on Thursday. It is a good idea, notwithstanding its abrupt rollout, but it could have been done months ago.

Look at Taiwan. Last June, it began requiring foreigners to present a negative PCR test on arrival. As of Dec. 1, that is now required of all people arriving in the country.

Look at Hong Kong. There travellers are tested on arrival. Hong Kong also requires a negative PCR test before arrival from countries such as the United States and Canada. And as of Dec. 25, the quarantine period for arriving travellers was extended to 21 days from 14, at the travellers’ expense, at designated hotels.

Story continues below advertisement

It has been said places such as Australia and Taiwan have done well against the virus because they are islands. However, in the world of the virus, all countries are to some extent islands. A study last August showed the virus primarily moves between countries by plane. Australia and Taiwan may be islands, but Hong Kong and South Korea are not; all have had success against the virus because they took the threat seriously, and took action.

Canada is currently grappling with a wave of domestic infections; the border is not our main problem. But if and when local transmission is under control, the border will matter – as it should have been paid attention to last winter, when the pandemic started, and last summer, when Canada’s case count was low.

It is not a coincidence that the number of new daily cases in Australia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are under one per 100,000, while Canada’s infection rate is more than 20 times higher, and climbing. Australia’s Northern Territory has just 18 active cases of COVID-19. All are linked to international travel.

Canada’s number of imported infections is now small, compared with the domestic explosion, but the virus is still landing each day from outside our borders, as it has been since the start of the pandemic. On Jan. 2, a dozen flights arrived with what were, as of Jan. 7, confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eight landed in Calgary, mostly from warm getaways. One flight from Palm Springs appears to have had at least three cases on board.

Canada has not taken the virus at the border seriously enough. The new test rules are welcome, but their abrupt introduction, a year after the discovery of COVID-19, is one more example of Canada’s shambolic pandemic response.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies