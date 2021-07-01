Open this photo in gallery People watch fireworks fly over Ashbridges Bay during Canada Day festivities on July 1, 2019, in Toronto. This year, there have been growing calls to cancel Canada Day celebrations and fireworks in the wake of recent discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools in Canada. Cole Burston/Getty Images

Canadians have always suffered from Founding Myth envy.

The American Revolution – the full story, the real story – is stocked with contradictions, as are the American Founding Fathers. But early on, all of that was subjected to a kind of Hollywood rewrite, stripping away nuance, and transforming it into a simple, clear narrative: Heroes fighting for Liberty against villains fighting for Tyranny. The heroes have great lines like, “Give me liberty, or give me death.”

If the American founding myth is a Michael Bay blockbuster, then Canada’s story is one of those low-budget Cancon productions that, despite grudging funding from a granting agency, is doomed to never being released into a cinema. Or it’s a long, carefully hedged, deeply earnest research paper – fully footnoted, difficult to summarize, read by few.

Our national sales pitch may be the worse for it. But if we have the patience to consider the unredacted story of how we got here – including the mistakes made, the good achieved and everything in between – we may be the better for it.

The novelist Robertson Davies once said there are countries you love and countries you hate, but Canada is a country you worry about. For a long time, that was true. If the United States was an all-caps declarative statement, Canada was more of a question.

Why was America? Because it was The City on the Hill, and The Last Best Hope.

Why was Canada? Because the people of New France were left behind, the Loyalist refugees of the American Revolution needed somewhere to go and the Indigenous people were already here.

To be an American is to take communion in a kind of secular religion. Even the woke movement of revisionist history embraces that; it merely wishes to rewrite America’s list of saints and heretics. To be Canadian is to partake of a less absolutist faith, the product of evolution and compromise, not take-it-or-leave-it revolution.

Even the matter of when this country became “independent” – a very American question – can’t be pinned down. We all agreed to mark the date as July 1, 1867, but the journey out of the British Empire started decades earlier and continued for more than a century after, not ending until our Constitution ceased to be a piece of British legislation, in 1982. And when the journey started, that wasn’t the intended destination.

Canada Day (footnote: for more than 100 years it was Dominion Day) has a different history than July 4. The latter celebrates a violent separation, but 1867 was about Confederation, not separation. And – yet more footnotes – the imperial power that Canada was manoeuvring to remain independent from was Washington, not London.

This year, there have been calls to cancel Canada Day celebrations, in response to the discovery of unmarked gravesites at Indigenous residential schools. The calls are understandable, because the residential school system is one of the great wrongs of Canadian history. And it is up to the Canada of today to make amends.

But trying to make amends by “cancelling” Canada Day doesn’t make sense, for a couple of reasons.

First, it doesn’t actually help the victims of residential schools or their descendants. The focus should be on the harm done to Indigenous people in Canada and doing right by them. Don’t let it get sucked into a wider culture war, one largely imported from the U.S.

The second reason has to do with Canada Day itself. It isn’t Bastille Day in France, with troops and tanks parading down the Champs-Élysées. It isn’t the People’s Republic of China’s National Day, featuring arsenals of weapons and endless processions of goose-stepping soldiers.

Canada Day isn’t a jingoistic show of force. It isn’t a secular religious experience. It’s basically just a day off work, in our too-short summer. It’s a time to have a barbecue, or go to the beach, or start a vacation. There’s no insistence on reverence.

And maybe that’s for the best. However unromantic this may sound, Canada is a practical matter. Its purpose is creating more peace, order and good government, so many people, and many peoples, can live together in prosperity, peace and justice. It’s a noble goal.

And when Canada fails to live up to that? A practical country can admit to it, aim to set things right and promise to do better.

