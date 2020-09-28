 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Editorials

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Time and again, Alberta’s budget has been rescued by higher oil prices. Don’t count on another repeat

The Editorial Board
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., on Sept. 15, 2020.

Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney wasn’t happy with the federal government’s Throne Speech last week, and it was easy to see why. Ottawa did nothing to dig him out of the hole he and his government dug for themselves with their 2019 budget – a hole that has been deepened, and then some, by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Throne Speech "was a fantasy plan for a mythical country that only exists apparently in the minds of Ottawa Liberals and like-minded Laurentian elites,” Mr. Kenney said.

That typically combative response no doubt resonates with his voters. It also has a bit of truth to it.

Story continues below advertisement

Crude oil is by far Canada’s biggest single export, and the industry that produces it is being crushed by low demand and low prices.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says Canadian crude oil exports dropped 57.1 per cent in April. Combined with a roughly 20-per-cent drop since the start of the year in the price of Western Canada Select crude, the impact has been devastating.

Statistics Canada estimates that a 10-per-cent drop in crude production and a 40-per-cent drop in investment would cost the country more than 220,000 direct, indirect and “induced” jobs, mostly in Alberta. The province now faces a $24.2-billion deficit this fiscal year.

So it would not have been out of place for the Trudeau government to have stuck a few words into the Throne Speech about the particular plight of Alberta – where the labour force shrank in August, even as recovery took hold in the rest of the country.

Because Alberta has seen a surge in separatist sentiment lately, even a passing mention of the province’s current travails would have been welcome.

Or, as Mr. Kenney says, a recognition of reality. But in scripting a jab about a “fantasy plan for a mythical country,” the Alberta Premier has exposed himself to similar criticism for his first budget, tabled back in May, 2019, when the oil industry was enjoying a rise in prices.

Like so many of his predecessors, Mr. Kenney placed his bets on new investments in the oil patch, and rising oil and gas royalties to pay for a cut in corporate taxes and elimination of the consumer carbon tax.

Story continues below advertisement

That bet has failed to pay off, just as it eventually did for every previous Alberta government that refused to blaze a more reliable and sustainable fiscal path.

This page has long argued that, when oil prices were high, Alberta should have been saving more of its non-renewable resource revenues. It also should have brought in a provincial sales tax, to deliver steady revenues, even in a recession. Of course, both ideas have long been political no-go zones in a province that has long been a high-spending, low-tax jurisdiction that prospers during booms and suffers badly when the price of crude plummets, as it did in the 1980s, in the late 1990s, in 2001, in 2008, in 2015 and this year.

Alberta’s deliberate choice has been to lash its fiscal balance to a commodity that undergoes frequent price shocks, and demand for which is expected to peak this decade, as countries struggle to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

There is little, if anything, the federal government can do to mitigate these factors, other than sending more money to the province to help it with its budgetary shortfalls, or supporting the construction of new pipeline capacity, as it is doing with the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Mr. Kenney may be right that, in the years to come, Alberta will once again be gifted another period of prosperity thanks to higher oil prices, even if climate change could spell no investment in new oil sands mines.

Demand may peak but it could remain high, including in the United States, our biggest market. Alberta’s existing mines are long-term projects with sunk costs that can produce millions of barrels of crude a day, and the Trans Mountain expansion should come online within three years.

Story continues below advertisement

But it has for too long been the fantasy of Alberta premiers that they can avoid imposing new taxes on their citizens, leaving it to oil to pay the bills. And it is mythical thinking to believe the province’s problems would disappear if Ottawa didn’t exist, or if the PM wasn’t one of those Laurentian elites.

A recession is obviously not the moment to introduce a sales tax in hard-struck Alberta. But it is time for its government to face the reality that, though oil will for long be part of Alberta’s future, the past’s royalty windfalls may not be.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies