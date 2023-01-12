Waiting for the eastbound subway cars to stop at the Yonge and Bloor station on Jan 2 2019Fred Lum

The 2023 plan for transit in Toronto, even amid a budget crunch and a long convalescence from the pandemic, appears short-sighted: buses, streetcars and subways will run less often, they’ll be more crowded, and people will have to pay more to use them.

On Monday, the Toronto Transit Commission board approved the plan. It will be part of Toronto city council’s full budget debate in mid-February. The blueprint for the civic budget landed Tuesday: Mayor John Tory proposed a 7-per-cent increase in property taxes and a second levy, in part because of the fiscal hole by left lower ridership on the TTC.

But Mr. Tory’s budget is handing the TTC an increase of only 5.9 per cent. This is typical in a city where transit users have for years paid a larger share of the cost to ride than elsewhere. In 2019, TTC riders covered more than 60 per cent of the system’s costs, compared with about a third in the United States. Combine this long-standing lack in public funding with the blows of the pandemic and a squeezed city budget, and the TTC’s service cuts are entirely predictable.

One stark reality is the slow recovery of ridership. The TTC predicts it will reach 75 per cent of what it used to be, by the end of 2023, not much higher than about 70 per cent last month.

Facing this outlook, and a limited funding increase, the TTC decided to reduce service in 2023 compared with late 2022, and to increase single adult fares by 10 cents to $3.35.

The TTC at least was smart to protect bus service, for the most part, from the pain. Bus ridership has led the recovery in transit. Service overall will be down 5 per cent in 2023 compared with November; the number of service hours for buses will be down 4 per cent; for streetcars, down 6 per cent; and for subways, down 17 per cent.

This reflects, in the TTC’s words, “new ridership patterns.” The rate of vacant offices in downtown Toronto has almost quadrupled from before the pandemic. The quieter core means subways aren’t as busy.

Transit advocates are absolutely right that cutting service is the exact opposite of what’s needed to retain riders, draw back former riders and attract new ones. But the real question isn’t about parsing a limited budget in a particularly troubled time. It’s figuring out longer-term solutions.

A key issue is the overall level of funding. The pandemic hit the TTC harder than transit in other cities because it is too dependent on fares. More reliable money from all levels of government is important. High-quality transit in Canada’s biggest city is a pillar of national economic growth. A recent survey of transit in 60 cities around the world ranked Toronto 34th. New York was top in North America at 13th. The top three were Hong Kong, Zurich, and Stockholm. Inadequate spending on transit in Toronto is a decades-old story. A multidecade plan in 1985 envisioned three more subway lines by 2011. It is only now that the first of those is being built.

But more money is too simplistic of an answer. While funding is key, there are other strategies.

One is better planning. “Safety” was the first point in a TTC budget headline. It’s true some new money will address safety after a series of violent incidents. But the larger budget pressure is the need for operating cash for new light-rail lines on Eglinton and Finch avenues, outside the city core.

TransLink, which runs transit in the Vancouver region, operates differently. It figures out funding to operate for new lines years before they open. When Vancouver’s Broadway Subway, currently under construction, is ready to go in 2025, there won’t be a scramble to find money to run it.

Another potential idea is surge pricing – charging more to ride during peak hours, paired with lower fares at other times. Cities such as Washington, D.C., use this strategy, and TransLink has considered a version of the idea. The goal is to disperse ridership through the day and ease congestion at the peaks. This can generate sizable operating savings.

Funding stability is another avenue. The pandemic is a ready example: In the U.S., federal COVID-19 relief money for local transit was doled out to cover a stretch of years. Transit in New York has this money in hand through 2026. In Canada, the TTC still needs to secure $366-million from the province and Ottawa for a COVID hole in its budget this year.

The TTC plan of less service and higher fares didn’t emerge from a vacuum. It’s a symptom of bigger problems. More funding for transit is part of the answer but there’s an array of solutions that could help ease crunches like this in the future.