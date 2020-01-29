President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan – unveiling it on Tuesday, he of course celebrated it as the “deal of the century” – is a deeply flawed proposal. It could, nevertheless, serve as a starting point for negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians. It is instead being treated by both sides as a kind of take-it-or-leave-it arrangement. One side says leave it; the other wants to take it – but just the parts it likes.

It’s why the deal is not just dead on arrival, but risks giving birth to something worse than the status quo.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to immediately annex the land in the occupied West Bank that the proposal offers Israel, but without offering anything in return, and without talking with the Palestinians or securing their acceptance. In the long run, this can’t be a path to peace. In the short run, however, it is at least one leader’s road to remaining in power.

Only hours before he stood next to Mr. Trump at the White House on Tuesday, Mr. Netanyahu was hit with charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Israel. He’s also in the midst of an election, with a vote on March 2. The deal offers more to Israel and less to the Palestinians than previous proposals and the timing of its release – presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner has been working on it for three years, so why not wait four more weeks? – looks like a case of Mr. Trump trying to swing Israel’s election for his indicted ally.

Mr. Netanyahu currently heads a caretaker government, which pending the verdict of the electorate isn’t supposed to do much of anything. Imagine a Canadian prime minister telling voters that, in between kissing babies on the hustings, he would be asking a Parliament of campaigning members, many about to lose their seats, to hold a snap vote on redrawing the country’s borders.

While Mr. Netanyahu is embracing a plan his government helped to write, and aiming to unilaterally implement parts of it that will be popular with many Israelis, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas is doing the opposite. He immediately dismissed the proposal, in its entirety. The Palestinian leader wasn’t at the White House, and played no official role in creating Mr. Kushner’s plan, so his rejection was hardly a surprise.

Previous U.S. administrations leaned on Israel to make concessions and the starting point for talks was always a return to the 1967 borders, or something close to them.

The Kushner plan, in contrast, would give about 30 per cent of the West Bank to Israel (with some territory in Israel to be transferred to the Palestinians), while allowing all Israeli settlements on the West Bank to remain. It’s hard to see how any Palestinian leader could sign on, prior to negotiations.

And for all that, Mr. Abbas’s response should have been similar to Mr. Netanyahu’s: He should have embraced the parts of the proposal that are favourable to him. And there is one significant element of the plan that meets the bill, and is not welcomed by the Israeli right: The Kushner plan calls for the creation of a Palestinian state.

Its borders and its powers are limited, but Mr. Abbas could have embraced the recognition of the principle of a future Palestinian state, and said that he was ready to begin talks on the practicalities of establishing it. By delivering a blanket “no,” Mr. Abbas is not only helping Mr. Netanyahu, he’s also empowering rejectionists on the Palestinian side, led by Hamas.

All past peace proposals included some changes to borders and recognition of Israel’s security needs, in return for recognition of a Palestinian state.

Many Arab countries, from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates to Egypt, would welcome the resumption of talks. On Tuesday, they did not reject the U.S. peace plan as Mr. Abbas did. That’s in part because they need American favour in a regional fight against Iran, but it’s also because they’re looking for some way to end an impasse that inflames their populations and can be used to undermine the legitimacy of their own regimes.

The time was right to restart the Israeli-Palestinian dialogue, but the “deal of the century” doesn’t look like it will do that. Instead of promoting compromise, it encourages those, on both sides, favouring violent and maximalist forms of conflict resolution. Instead of rejuvenating the two-state solution, the Trump plan looks like one more step toward burying it.