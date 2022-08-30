Seats in the House of Commons were originally supposed to be divided up according to representation by population. It’s right there in the original British North America Act – you know, that thing from 1867 that we celebrate every July 1st.

The new country’s new constitution gave Quebec 65 seats, and said that after each census, “there shall be assigned to each of the other Provinces such a Number of Members as will bear the same Proportion to the Number of its Population (ascertained at such Census) as the Number Sixty-five bears to the Number of the Population of Quebec.”

In plain English, a province’s seat count would rise or fall along with its share of the population. To ensure fair representation for faster-growing provinces, Parliament was given the power to add new seats, “provided the proportionate Representation of the Provinces prescribed by this Act is not thereby disturbed.”

It was a plan for rep by pop – the venerable democratic principle of equality of votes and voters. A century and a half later, how are Commons’ seats divvied up? Rep by pop has been watered down by a precept unknown in other advanced democracies. Call it the Dingwall Principle.

Remember when former Royal Canadian Mint CEO David Dingwall said that he was “entitled to my entitlements”? Commons seats are now allocated, in part, on the principle that provinces are entitled to their entitlements.

Under current law, provinces don’t lose seats, even when their share of the population falls. At the same time, growth in the size of the House is severely restricted, so fast-growing provinces barely gain seats. That’s why Ontario, after adding nearly two million people since 2011, will get only one additional MP in the next parliament, whereas the 1.9 million people of the Maritimes are represented by 25 MPs.

Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Atlantic Provinces are overrepresented; increasingly under-represented are Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Quebec was historically under-represented but is now on the dividing line.

All of this is the result of a politicized electoral formula – as Parliament aims to satisfy not rep by pop, but the entitlements of the Dingwall Principle.

There are two possible fixes.

One is to significantly grow the House of Commons. Giving every province the same representation as the most overrepresented province, Prince Edward Island – four MPs for just 164,000 people – would mean a House of more than 900 MPs. That’s not ideal.

But even giving voters in each province a voice at least equal to those in Saskatchewan – with 14 seats for fewer than 1.2 million people – would mean a House of 461 seats, or 123 more than now. That’s also not ideal, but it gives a sense of the current unfairness. If Saskatchewan is entitled 14 MPs then Ontario should have 55 more MPs, on top of the current 121. Alberta should get 19 new MPs, B.C. should add 20 and Quebec’s delegation should grow to 103, from 78.

But if we got rid of one of the Dingwall entitlements, we could get much closer to rep by pop, without adding nearly as many MPs.

Saskatchewan, per the current formula, should only have 10 seats. It gets four more because several decades ago Parliament created a grandfather clause that prevents provinces losing seats. But it can be rewritten by simple vote of Parliament – as was done this summer to give Quebec an extra seat.

Parliament should scrap the grandfather clause, and return to a system that starts with a fixed number of seats for Quebec and allocates seats to the other provinces in direct proportion to their populations.

If we fix Quebec at its current 78 seats – 110,000 people per riding – and apply that quotient to the other provinces, we’d get a House of Commons with 359 seats. That’s 21 more than today. Manitoba, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador would each lose a seat and Saskatchewan would lose three. Ontario would gain 14, Alberta would add seven and B.C. six.

The Atlantic Provinces would still get slightly more seats than under rep by pop, thanks to a Dingwall entitlement known as the Senate floor rule, whose removal requires an (impossible) constitutional amendment. Leaving that aside, a couple of small changes can bring Canada a lot closer to equality of votes, and fairness, without adding more than a handful of MPs.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.