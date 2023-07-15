Six decades after the sweaty lothario of the 1966 song Summer in the City hit the town, his joy at being out and about remains infectious. The song captures the pleasure of walking the streets, meeting people and having fun in the few months before the gloom of winter.

Humans are social animals and one of the key benefits of living in a city is to be around others. As groundbreaking urban sociologist William Whyte observed of public spaces in the 1970s, “what attracts people most … is other people.”

That mixing is what makes a city more than just a bunch of people who live close to each other. City-dwellers mix at work, which is why businesses are still willing to pay up for urban real estate. They mix in bars, restaurants and museums. And they mix in public, having the random encounters that make city life enriching if occasionally unnerving. Shared public space is the essence of the urban experience.

The basic bargain is that people are willing to accept smaller, more expensive accommodation in return for two payoffs: proximity to work and urban amenities. To keep cities attractive, particularly as partial work-from-home policies make proximity to jobs less relevant, quality of life is key. Yet most Canadian cities aren’t living up to their end of the bargain.

With the exception of Montreal – where one of the world’s biggest pedestrian spaces is earning raves and the local culture has long put more emphasis on life in public – Canadian cities have been slow to accept the importance of outdoor social life. At best, it’s been provided for on the cheap. At worst, leaders are hostile to people actually gathering in public to socialize and to have fun.

This hurts everyone in a city, but the pain is most acute for the growing number of Canadians who live in condos and apartments. Public space offers residents of small units a place to clear their head, get exercise, meet friends or relax in the sun. This is why lockdown policies hit so hard in the densest parts of cities. A 500-square-foot unit is only a home base, a launch pad to be out in the city.

Unfortunately, there’s an anti-urban undercurrent within many Canadian cities that prevents them reaching their potential. This is heard in the constant derision of Vancouver condo units as nothing more than shoeboxes in the sky, instead of their being the current version of the starter home purchased by generations past. Or from Torontonians who live within walking distance of the nation’s busiest subway line but argue the village character of their neighbourhood should be preserved. This is seen when politicians make only the most grudging efforts to improve public space.

Toronto’s new mayor seems to get it. Shortly after winning, Olivia Chow told The Globe and Mail that “if you have beautiful places, people enjoy themselves. Public space is where people feel they belong.” Of course, time will tell. She has a long list of huge priorities, and would have to push into action city councillors just fine with Toronto’s underwhelming public space.

Consider that Toronto averages about 10 benches per park, according to city figures, while New York’s Central Park alone has close to 10,000. Toronto’s High Park, where there are more benches than any other park in the city, has about 250.

Across the city, public seating is often positioned in ways that make little sense as a place to watch the world. And it took a design firm from, perhaps not coincidentally, Montreal to introduce Toronto to the simple idea of movable park furniture, allowing people to make the space their own.

Public space own-goals abound in Canada. Ottawa decided to reopen Wellington Avenue to automobiles after the anti-government trucker convoy led to a 15-month accidental experiment in making it pedestrian-only. Winnipeg recently embarked on a true lipstick-on-a-pig exercise, trying to find ways to pretty up the intersection of Portage and Main while stubbornly refusing to acknowledge the fundamental problem is that pedestrians cannot cross the road. Toronto allowed its open-streets program to wither when drivers complained. The city then threatened the viability of its popular curb-lane patio program with new regulations and fees.

Canada’s biggest municipalities often do well on best-city lists because of their stability, safety, schools and job opportunities.

Their weakness is public space. Fixing this would cost a pittance compared to building major infrastructure – but first, city leaders have to embrace its value.