Members of the Security Council meet to address the invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, on Feb. 28.Michael M Santiago/Getty Images /Getty Images

The good news is that Vladimir Putin badly miscalculated in Ukraine. The bad news is that Vladimir Putin badly miscalculated in Ukraine.

It leaves the Russian President, who invaded a neighbouring country despite repeated warnings of the armed opposition and global sanctions he would meet, with two possible roads ahead of him.

In the face of remarkable resistance from the Ukrainian armed forces and citizens, he can escalate – that is to say, continue to bid for military victory by massively upping the level of force deployed.

Or he can look at the facts on the ground, reconsider his goals of regime change and territorial conquest, and begin de-escalating.

The heavy economic punishments imposed on Russia are aimed at persuading Mr. Putin to forgo the first option. But while it would have been easy for the man who controls the Kremlin’s levers of power to have declined to invade Ukraine a week ago, there being no reason for war and no clamour for it among his citizens, having started a war, he cannot easily retreat. Dictators-for-life can’t be seen to back down.

The supposed grandmaster-level strategic genius has painted himself into a corner.

This is what is known as the cornered-rat problem. And given that this cornered dictator has one of the world’s most powerful militaries, including the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, Mr. Putin’s dilemma is also the entire world’s. As strange as it sounds, Western diplomacy has to aim not only at deterring and defeating Mr. Putin. It also has to offer him a way out of Ukraine, and his own folly.

So far, the man has not been for turning. On the weekend, he ordered his nuclear forces onto high alert. Washington wisely chose to largely ignore this, treating it as a symbolic gesture, but it is an unprecedented escalation by a nuclear superpower. President Joe Biden and NATO have made it clear that the Western alliance will not intervene militarily in Ukraine, yet facing setbacks, Mr. Putin is nevertheless hinting that he is contemplating the unthinkable, namely the use of atomic weapons.

It’s why the British Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, recently said that he worried that the man running the Kremlin had “gone full tonto.” It’s a lovely Britishism, borrowed from Spanish, that roughly translates as “full barking mad.” Other experts have similarly wondered whether Mr. Putin is in his right mind.

In recent days, videos and photos have shown him meeting with various ministers and advisers, always at absurdly long and empty tables, with the czar at one end and the courtiers at the other. He appears literally detached from reality.

In the past, Mr. Putin was always a cold but rational calculator of his interests. Yet here he is, pursuing the seemingly impossible. Does he really think he can militarily subdue and occupy a country the size of France? Did he mistakenly believe his own propaganda, which held that Ukraine was being run by an illegitimate regime and would somehow welcome “liberation” by Russian troops? Did he really expect NATO and the EU to respond to his aggression by coming apart, instead of becoming more united than ever?

But having made a bet that is not paying off, he has declined to back away from the table. He has doubled down, and hinted at more of the same.

It’s a terrifying prospect for Ukrainians. If Russian forces ramp up their offensive in Kyiv and other cities by increasing their use of artillery, missiles and air strikes, thousands of people will die. Millions will become refugees.

But Mr. Putin’s apparent willingness to keep throwing down his chips also poses enormous dangers for the rest of the world. It leaves Western diplomacy with a paradox.

The goal of every Western action – ramping up sanctions, banning Russian flights, booting Russia from international sporting federations, sending weapons to Ukraine – is to get the Russian leader to do a U-turn. At the same time, the West must think about how to build a road that will make it possible for Mr. Putin to travel such a path.

But right now, such an outcome seems very far away. We are dealing with a possibly unstable dictator with his hand on 6,000 nuclear weapons. Regime change is possible, but we can’t count on it. Mr. Putin is looking for a way out of the corner he has painted himself into. But he still has an unlimited supply of paint.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.